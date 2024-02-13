Fireworks And Community-wide Celebration This Weekend To Mark The Lunar New Year

After welcoming in the Year of the Dragon last weekend, Wellington is gearing up for a huge celebration, with fireworks on Saturday and a community event at TSB Arena and Shed 6 on Sunday, with activities for all ages.

The Wellington waterfront will flash red and gold this weekend as the community celebrates the Asian Lunar New Year. Local artists, hospitality operators, and performers will pack out the waterfront with unique displays of Asian arts, crafts, mouth-watering cuisine, and cultural performances in a celebration of culture and flavour.

Asian Events Trust Chair Linda Lim says it’s shaping up to be the premiere event to celebrate the Lunar New Year in Aotearoa New Zealand.

“This year will be unrivalled in its scale. What we’ve organised for Wellington is truly spectacular.”

The weekend kicks off with a fireworks display, sponsored by Stonewood Group, which will breathe fire and fury over Wellington harbour.

This year’s festival, sponsored by Lee Kum Kee, features the ever-popular Asian Market, with locally made wares and Wellington-famous hospitality figures including House of Dumplings, Gelissimo Gelato, Hideout, and Dumpling’d Boulcott Street.

Frank Kitts Park will echo with the sound of Wellington’s own Taikoza drummers, and a 23-person dragon that will take over Wellington’s waterfront, dazzling spectators with their skill, strength, and agility.

Dragon-inspired visual art by Kerry Ann Lee, Guy Ngan, Stan Chan, Daniel Belton, and Sam Rawlings, as well as an impressive limestone sculpture by Brett Keno provide the inspiration for performances of song, dance and film to welcome in the Year of the Dragon.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

A five-hour cultural extravaganza will showcase a diversity of talent within Wellington’s community groups - featuring song, dance, martial arts, and music with traditional and contemporary performances.

For the kids, face-painting and dragon themed arts and crafts are on offer. Watch out for Lee Kum Kee’s roving panda, Gods of Wealth, and baby dragons – all available throughout the day for photo opportunities.

Linda says it all adds up to a must-see day out for all Wellingtonians, or visitors to the city.

“It’s a full-on fusion of Asian culture with Wellington talent. Whether you’re into food, art, or theatre, there really is something for everyone to experience and enjoy.”

2024 Lunar New Year Festival, 17 & 18 February 2024 at TSB Arena and Shed 6, Wellington. The full festival programme is available at www.lunarnewyearfestival.co.nz.

© Scoop Media

