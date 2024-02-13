Aniva Residency At Pātaka Opens For Applications

After a successful residency in 2023, Pātaka Art+Museum is excited to partner again with Creative New Zealand Toi Aotearoa to offer the Aniva Artist in Residency programme.

The paid residency is offered to a Pacific artist or practitioner who identifies as LGBTQIA+/MVPFAFF.

Applications for the 2024 residency opened on 9 February and close on 5 April. The successful applicant will be notified in late April, with the residency running anytime between June and November.

The successful artist will receive $18,000 during this time. There is also funding available to cover domestic travel, accommodation where required, and material or project costs.

Tāmaki Makaurau artist Manuha’apai Vaeatangitau (they/them/she) was selected as the Aniva Arts Resident for 2023. Their exhibition Koe Tau’at ātaina o e Leit ī / The Freedom/Emancipation of the Leitī opened at Pātaka in November and wrapped up on 11 February.

Leitī is short for fakaleitī, the Tongan word for an individual assigned male at birth who has a feminine gender expression.

Pātaka Lead Curator Ioana Gordon-Smith says Manu’s exhibition was a "true highlight" of the museum’s 2023 programme.

"Manu’s work offered, with radical honesty, a reflection on the experiences of Leitī."

Manu says her residency was an elating, revealing, and healing experience.

"I’m so appreciative of this institute for providing me with the space to do all these things."

The Aniva residency was first offered in 2021 and awarded to Saviiey Aliiva’a Nua - a Porirua-based community artist. She is also the chairwoman and director of Ngā Uri o Whiti Te Rā Mai Le Moana Trust.

Ali Foa’i, Creative New Zealand’s Manager Pacific Arts Cultivation, says the residency is a big chance for more connection with Porirua’s diverse communities.

"Creative New Zealand is thrilled to partner with Pātaka for this national opportunity for our LGBTQIA+/MVPFAFF+ Pacific artists.

"This residency is specifically for artists to develop their arts practice and engage with the Porirua arts community - it’s an opportunity supported through our Pacific Arts Strategy to celebrate, connect and invest in Pacific Arts for the benefit of Aotearoa."

This year organisers of the Aniva residency will be giving priority to performing artists looking to apply. Consideration will also be given to artists who have expertise in any of the following areas: visual art, heritage art, design, digital art, writing, public programming, performance or production, theatre, or curating.

To read the full guidelines for the Creative New Zealand Pacific Aniva Artist Residency 2024 or to apply for the residency, click here.

Definitions

LGBTQIA+

L for Lesbian

G for Gay

B for Bisexual

T for Transexual

Q for Queer, Queer Gender

I for Intersex

A for Agender, Asexual

+ for other Queer identifying community

MVPFAFF

M for Mahu in Tahiti and Hawai’i

V for Vaka sa lewa lewa in Fiji

P for Palopa in Papua New Guinea

F for Fa’afafine in Samoa and American Samoa

A for Akava’ine in the Cook Islands

The second F for Fakaleitī or leitī in the Kingdom of Tonga

The third F for Fakafefine in Niue

