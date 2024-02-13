Five Ways To Embrace Valentine’s Day On Your Own. Advice For Singles

As we head into the annual day focused on celebrating love, Tiare Tolks, Compatico’s relationship expert has advice for single people who may be feeling the stress of being solo.

"Valentine's Day doesn't have to be a day of solitude; it can be a day of self-discovery and empowerment," says Tiare Tolks.

Find love in unexpected places. Love comes from many people so reach out to someone who makes you laugh or feel good about yourself. And love comes in various forms, beyond romantic attachment. Connect with friends, family or even a furry companion who uplifts your spirits. Embrace Novelty - Step out of your comfort zone and explore a new experience. Novelty is good for the brain, try a new cuisine style, discover hidden neighbourhoods, try a new movie genre. Change invigorates the heart and mind. Celebrate your strengths - reflect on your unique qualities and achievements. We never do this enough. Start a journaling habit - go buy a beautiful journal and use self-reflection to grow. Love yourself - do what makes yourself feel good. Get a massage, go for a barber shave, buy a new book, watch a favourite movie!

"If singles are feeling daunted by the day, then use the day to give yourself an extra reason to embrace individuality and indulge in some pampering” concludes Tiare.

About Compatico

www.Compatico.co.nz

Compatico is a premium matchmaking service designed to help singles over the age of 40 find a lasting match, and aims to deliver a new standard for finding a partner in New Zealand. Founded in 2024 by Theresa Gattung, Compatico was co-created with a team of managing partners; executive recruiter Cindy Mitchener, relationship expert Tiare Tolks, communications specialists Deborah Pead and Andrea Hammond and brand specialist Jen Cheyne.

There are two membership options: Platinum ‘Match Me’ ($5,995 per annum) means matchmakers are actively searching for a true match and Gold ‘Matchable’ ($695 per annum) means the member is included in Compatico’s private and secure singles community which gives them the opportunity to be matched.

Compatico’s team of matchmakers help guide members through the selection depending on what people want from relationship goals.

About Tiare Tolks

BA, MSc (first-class hons), PGDip (Health Psychology) Managing Partner - Compatico Relationship Expert

