Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Hundreds Of Junior SLSNZ Members To Descend On Tauranga For The Country’s Biggest Lifesaving Carnival

Monday, 19 February 2024, 9:29 am
Press Release: Surf Life Saving New Zealand

Hundreds of junior Surf Life Saving New Zealand members will soon be descending on Tauranga for the biggest junior lifesaving carnival in the country.

Oceans: Festival of Junior Lifesaving provides members with the opportunity to compete, push their limits, and celebrate the camaraderie of surf lifesaving in a fun and safe beach and surf environment.

Taking place on Mount Maunganui Beach from 22 – 25 February, this year will see over 700 junior members participating from 46 Surf Life Saving clubs.

Matt Cairns, SLSNZ National Events Manager, said, “There are members coming from all over the country. It’s obvious the spirit and commitment of the next generation of surf lifeguards is alive and well and we can’t wait to see them in action.”

The carnival will be broken up into U11, U12, U13 and U14 age groups, with events including Sprint Race, Surf Race, Board Race, and Run-Swim-Run.

Cairns said, “While the event is made up of a number of races, the festival is all about participating. Putting a foot on the line after a full summer training is an accomplishment in itself, so we hope all of the juniors make the most out of this fantastic opportunity as they create new friendships, develop new skills, and celebrate together.”

This year marks the carnivals 24th anniversary, and it owes its success not only to its members but also its invaluable partners, including Tauranga City Council and the Tauranga Western Bay Community Event Fund which is made up of five local funders – Acorn Foundation, BayTrust, Tauranga City Council, TECT, and Western Bay of Plenty District Council.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

Nelita Byrne, Manager Venues and Events at Tauranga City Council, said, “Our region is lucky enough to be surrounded by beautiful beaches, and we witness firsthand the incredible efforts of surf lifeguards in ensuring beachgoers are safe. That’s why we’re proud to support Oceans: Festival of Junior Lifesaving, as we recognise the importance of having a strong community of surf lifeguards, beginning with juniors.

“We’re also excited about showing the juniors and their friends and whānau our incredible region and all it has to offer. From the beach to Mauao, there’s plenty to see and do.”

Thousands of people are expected at Mount Maunganui Beach over the four days. Along with plenty of action on the beach and in the surf, there’ll be food stalls and a giant big screen replaying all the action.

SLSNZ would like to thank the following event partners who make Oceans: Festival of Junior Lifesaving possible: Tauranga City Council, Tauranga Western Bay Community Event Fund, Race One, Sonic Surf Craft, Just Sheds, NES Hire, PTS Logistics, Brandt, and McLeod Cranes, Hiab and Transport Services.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Surf Life Saving New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 