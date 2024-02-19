Brinks Win New Zealand Polo Open

In one of the most exciting NZ Polo Open finals ever to be held at Auckland Polo Club, a spectacular crowd of over 4,000 cheered from the sidelines as the two best teams competed in an exhilarating match to win the coveted trophy.

The 47th NZ Polo Open was a very close game between team Ecogas (Paco O’Dwyer, Glenn Sheriff, George Cronin, Bruce Fraser) and team Brinks (Matt van den Brink, James Harper, Bud Sorby, Jimbo Fewster) with Brinks taking the nation’s top polo title, 9 - 8.

With a field of polo players from all over the world, New Zealand, Australia, England, and Argentina the competition between the teams was fierce, with the score at end of the third Chukka 6 - 4 to Ecogas.

Champion pony went to Lola, owned by Ash Reader, ridden by James Harper.

Best retrained Thoroughbred (an award created in collaboration between NZ Polo Open and Love Racing) went to Shooter, owned by Thomas Hunt, ridden by Paco O’Dwyer.

Most valuable player of the match went to Bruce Fraser of Ecogas.

ENDS

News release_NZ Polo Open: 19th February 2024

Ecogas

Paco O’Dwyer 7 - Argentina

Glenn Sheriff 5 - New Zealand

Bruce Fraser 2 - New Zealand

George Cronin 2 - New Zealand

Brinks

Matt van den Brink 1 - New Zealand

Bud Sorby 3 - Australia

Jimbo Fewster 5 - United Kingdom

James Harper 7 - United Kingdom

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

