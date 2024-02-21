Auckland Cup Week Returns To Ellerlsie

Barfoot & Thompson Auckland Cup Week is making a welcome return to Ellerslie Racecourse where fun, fashion and music come together to create an atmosphere like no other.

Following the sold-out TAB Karaka Millions event the highly-anticipated Barfoot & Thompson Auckland Cup Week® will be taking place on Saturday, March 2 and Saturday, March 9 with Trackside Derby Day and Barfoot & Thompson Auckland Cup Day respectively.

The Grand Tour Racing Festival, a celebration of New Zealand’s top 20 thoroughbred racing events, has also rolled into town and with it comes nineties rockers, Zed and reggae sensations, The Black Seeds, set to entertain the expected 11,000 attendees across the week.

Zed will make an appearance on Trackside Derby Day and a week later, Kiwi music icons, The Black Seeds, will hit the stage for Barfoot & Thompson Auckland Cup Day with support from DJ Arii Jade with the day’s sporting spectacle transforming into quite the party.

Event-goers can expect an atmosphere like no other, with top-tier thoroughbred racing action on the turf and an outstanding mix of hospitality and entertainment off it, including the national fashions in the field final, The Ned Prix de Fashion boasting a $20,000 prize package with two additional fashion competitions run in support.

Two spectacular racedays, with millions of dollars to be won, back-to-back at Ellerslie, acting as the full stop to Ellerslie’s big return this summer.

Racing and festival fans are encouraged to round up their crew to eat, drink and get racy at Barfoot & Thompson Auckland Cup Week® on March 2 and 9 at Ellerslie. Tickets are priced from just $20pp. Don’t miss your chance to join the ride, grab your tickets today at aucklandracing.co.nz.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

