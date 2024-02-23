Musicians At Forefront Of Festival

Bayleys Tussock Country – New Zealand’s Country Music Festival has recently announced an extended lineup of competitions and workshops at this year's music festival to foster and support artists’ abilities.

Musicians from all genres and skill levels are invited to showcase their talents in the highly anticipated festival competitions.

Solo artists, duos or groups can enter the MLT NZ Gold Guitar Awards, one of Aotearoa’s most prestigious country music events. Over 800 contestants from around the world flock to Gore annually to celebrate country music and compete for the coveted gold guitar. Prizes include cash, single and video clip production and a trip to perform at Tamworth Country Music Festival in Australia, an invaluable opportunity for exposure and networking in the music industry.

If street performance is preferred, musicians can take part in literally the country’s coolest busking competition. Freeze Ya Bits Off Busking auditions are held on the streets of Gore every Kings Birthday weekend, then the finalists go head-to-head for major cash prizes.

Songwriting stars will descend the red carpet at Gore's St James Theatre this winter, hoping to claim two of the music industry's most coveted crowns. MLT Songwriting Awards entries are now open and writers who submit their previously unreleased tracks will be vying for the title and the $2,500 cash prize presented during the Country Music Honours gala evening to be held on May 24th.

The other esteemed award presented during the evening is the APRA Best NZ Country Music Song Award, awarded by APRA AMCOS. The APRA Best Country Music Song Award celebrates the best in country music from around Aotearoa. Previous winners include Jenny Mitchell, Tami Neilson, Holly Arrowsmith and Reb Fountain.

In addition to the competitions, Bayleys Tussock Country offers a series of enriching workshops led by seasoned professionals. From mastering voices or instruments to songwriting and navigating the music business, the workshops cover a diverse range of topics to assist artistic careers.

“Our festival simply wouldn’t happen without the people who make the music, so empowering artists through skills workshops and providing performance opportunities for all ages isn’t just about creating music; it's about nurturing growth, future proofing the industry and allowing dreams to find their stage in a supportive environment” says festival chairman Jeff Rea.

With over fifty other events spanning the ten days, including a number of paid performance opportunities for musicians, Bayleys Tussock Country – New Zealand’s Country Music Festival is fast becoming a must-do destination on Aotearoa’s creative calendar. Full competition, workshop and event information can be found at www.tussockcountry.nz.

MUSIC COMPETITIONS

MLT NZ Gold Guitar Awards

May 31st – June 2nd. Applications open now.

Learn more.

MLT NZ Songwriting Awards

Awards evening May 24th. Applications open now.

Learn more.

APRA Best NZ Country Music Song Award

Awards evening May 24th. Applications open now.

Learn more.

Freeze Ya Bits Off Busking Competition

May 31st – June 2nd. Registration open now.

Learn more.

EDUCATIONAL WORKSHOPS

APRA AMCOS 321 Session

The NZ Songwriters Trust and APRA AMCOS are proud to present Gore’s first 321 Session; a day long co-writing workshop. Curated by iconic songwriter and Silver Scroll nominee Mel Parsons, 12 selected songwriters will be split into groups of 3 to work together for 2 hours to co-write 1 song, in a fun and low-pressure environment.

May 25th. Free for successful applicants.

Learn more.

APRA AMCOS Panel

Introduction To Collecting Songwriting Royalties In Aotearoa

You make music, now get paid for it. APRA AMCOS presents a free panel discussion focused on how song royalties, royalty payments and different types of royalties work. Musicians, songwriters, band members, managers, supporters (eg: family members) and other team members at all experience and knowledge levels are welcome at this free festival event.

May 25th. Free, registration required.

Learn more.

Country / Folk Waiata Workshop

The Mitchell Twins are excited to host this workshop for tamariki years 6 to 10. Learn some kiwi folk / country waiata classics plus some Mitchell Twins originals too. Whether you've got experience with te reo Māori or are new to the language there's something for everyone - a unique opportunity to connect with other tamariki who share a passion for te ao Māori.

May 28th. Free, registration required.

Learn more.

One-On-One Performance Workshops

Want that extra pizazz in your musical performance? Entertainer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, and recording artist Peter Cairns is offering one-on-one workshops for people who want to add the finishing touches to their performance before the MLT New Zealand Gold Guitar Awards 2024.

Book a time, May 29th & 30th.

Learn more.

Ukulele For Beginners Workshop

Take this opportunity to join this fun workshop for ukulele beginners. Come away being able to strum a few chords, play some songs and have a heap of fun while doing it.

May 29th.

Buy tickets and learn more.

Learn To Yodel Workshop

A fun 45 minutes where performers of all abilities can learn a new skill and / or party trick. Hosted by entertainer, songwriter and music tutor Peter Cairns. Give it a go, laughter guaranteed.

May 29th.

Buy tickets and learn more.

Artist Development Workshop

This is your chance to learn from one of the best in the business when it comes to mentoring and developing artists. Hosted by musician and industry professional Katie Thompson, join in a two-hour workshop tailored for musicians aiming to propel their careers to new heights.

May 30th.

Buy tickets and learn more.

Gold Guitars Performance Workshop

Join 2005 MLT NZ Gold Guitar Awards winner and judge of the 2024 awards, Aaron Jury, for a free one hour performance workshop. Aaron will share his invaluable tips on playing, performing, singing and presentation ahead of the MLT NZ Gold Guitar Awards auditions. This is a great opportunity for performers and their families in a relaxed Q&A session environment.

May 30th. Free.

Learn more.

Guitar Skills Workshop

Hone your skills in this small group workshop with guitar wizard Phil Doublet. A must-do event for amateur and intermediate guitar players. BYO guitar.

May 30th.

Buy tickets and learn more.

