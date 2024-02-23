World-first Documentary On Sex Buyers Premieres In Auckland And Tauranga

BUYING HER, the first ever documentary to explore the lives of sex buyers and what drives them, arrives on the shores of Aotearoa next week for 2 screenings only, in Auckland and Tauranga respectively. Each screening will be followed by a panel Q&A session with local experts, survivors, and activists.

Buying Her premieres Wednesday, February 28th at Rialto Newmarket, Auckland and Friday March 1st at Luxe Cinemas, Tauranga. Full details below.

Taking on the critical issue of ending the demand that fuels the global issue of sex trafficking, BUYING HER focusses on sex buyers in the United States. Through deeply insightful first-hand accounts, the film lays bare their journey from childhood exposure to pornography, to becoming hardened predators, and ultimately to what turned their lives around.

The powerful real stories captured in BUYING HER are a beacon of hope for the restoration of broken and hurting men, accountability for those who have done harm to others, and bringing about the end of sex trafficking for good.

Renowned clinical psychologist Dr. Harvey Schwartz shares: “I wanted to react to the film while the tears were still streaming down my face. It is superb. It is moving. It is brutally honest and without hype or gratuitousness. It is the truth, the ugly truth.” He adds: "I am, in a word, blown away, and I hope it is seen far and wide because it is the only film in the world that deals with this subject with this level of specificity and brutal honesty, yet surrounded by compassion and sensitivity.”

The screening in Auckland will be followed by a Q&A session with key local leaders in the field of advocacy such as Ally-Marie Diamond (Wahine Toa Rising), Ninakaye Taaane-Tinorau (Korowai Tumanako), Richie Hardcore (Rise Above Charitable Trust), Mike Shaw (MASsiVe-Men Against Sexual Violence) and Denise Ritchie (Stop Demand), and moderated by Helen Taylor (Exodus Cry).

The screening in Tauranga will be followed by a Q&A session with key local leaders in the field of advocacy such as Ally-Marie Diamond (Wahine Toa Rising), Ninakaye Taaane-Tinorau (Korowai Tumanako), Denise Ritchie (Stop Demand), Jewel Anita Hendrix (Freedom from Sexual Exploitation), Rory Birkbeck (SafeSurfer), Michael Lefebvre (Activist/ Film Maker) and moderated by Helen Taylor (Exodus Cry).

NEW ZEALAND PREMIERE SCREENING DETAILS:

AUCKLAND - WEDNESDAY 28th FEBRUARY

6:30pm at Rialto - 167/169 Broadway, Newmarket

TAURANGA - FRIDAY 1st MARCH

7:30pm at Luxe Cinemas - 21 Devonport Road, Tauranga 3110, New Zealand

Purchase tickets at Buyingher.com

About Magic Lantern Pictures

Magic Lantern Pictures is a film production studio creating unflinching documentary films which bring viewers to the front lines of the world’s most pressing issues. Their feature films include Liberated: The New Sexual Revolution (2017), which was acquired by Netflix, Raised on Porn (2021), which was screened at a national symposium for Members of Congress and congressional staff in Washington, D.C., and the Beyond Fantasy (2022) miniseries. Their films, which feature foremost experts and survivors of sexual exploitation, have amassed millions of views from audiences around the world, and supported critical social activism campaigns.

About Exodus Cry

Exodus Cry (EC), is a leading global anti-trafficking non-profit organization focused on ending widespread sex trafficking and commercial sexual exploitation, assisting, and empowering its victims, and educating the public about these horrific crimes. EC is focused on spotlighting the root causes of sexual exploitation and activating people to join the global movement against this injustice. Its award-winning films and social content have received tens of millions of views worldwide, been promoted by celebrities, and helped shape global legislation after being seen by audiences at the United Nations, U.S. Congress, and both the Canadian and United Kingdom Parliaments. Driven by the belief that every person should be free of exploitation, EC’s outreach teams have reached over 5,000 exploited women and children in 12 countries and trained more than 3,000 individuals in outreach and intervention in 28 countries. EC is based in Southern California (USA) and was founded in 2008. Learn more at exoduscry.com, and follow them on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter @exoduscry.

