Bowls Nationals Reach Post Section Stage In Taranaki

The first lot of section play at the 2024 Summerset Bowls National Championships have come to conclusion, with qualifiers confirmed in the Men's and Women's Fours.

Over 160 fours teams have descended upon Taranaki to contest the two championships, and from them,

43 teams qualified in the men's event, and 22 in the women's.

Defending champions Rodney Greaney, Paul Matheson, Adrian Robins and Kevan Greenwood have successfully qualified, and will

be a team to watch as they strive to become the first 'back to back' men's fours winners since Rowan Brassey, Jamie Hill, Mike Reid and Ross Haresnape acheived the feat in 2003.

Other strong teams to qualify that include World and National Champions are skipped by Gary Lawson, Sam Tolchard, Lance Pascoe, Blake Signal, Peter Belliss and Dan Delaney.

With a number of other strong teams in contention, as well as good local sides who've also qualified it would be unsurprising if some of the above mentioned teams find the going tough tomorrow.

In the women's event, defending champions

Val Smith, Deb White, Ashleigh Jeffcoat, Kimberley Hemingway have made their way safely to post section as they look to emulate the legendary Millie Khan, who was the skip of the last team to go 'back to back' in the women's fours, when she won the title in 2002 with Jan Khan, Mina Paul and Marina Khan.

Some of the strong teams looking to stymie their efforts are skipped by Selina Goddard, Dale Rayner, Wendy Jensen, Clare Hendra and Bev Morel.

As is the case with the men's draw, the post section draw is so strong that it would be unsurprising if other teams make their way through to the pointy end of the event.

The finals day is scheduled to take place at the Paritutu Bowling Club on the 25th of February- entry is free.

