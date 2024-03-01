Aotearoa Writers Invited To Apply For Creative Residency

Dunedin (1 March 2024) – Writers from Ōtepoti Dunedin and across Aotearoa New Zealand are being invited to apply for this year’s Caselberg Trust Margaret Egan Cities of Literature Writers Residency.

The residency, organised by the Caselberg Trust and Dunedin UNESCO City of Literature, was launched last year and aims to offer the successful candidate an opportunity to work on a substantial piece of creative writing and to foster connections with other writers.

In 2023, Shu-Ling Chua from Melbourne UNESCO City of Literature became the inaugural recipient, and spent her time in Ōtepoti immersed in her latest essay collection and engaging with the city’s vibrant literary community.

“The residency gave me further motivation to complete my manuscript and continue some valuable trans-Tasman conversations, which may lead to future collaborations. It also reminded me to stay open to wonder and to give back to the communities that nurture me.”

The six-week annual residency is open to writers from across Aotearoa or from overseas in alternating years.

Having last year called for applicants from 52 UNESCO Cities of Literature around the world, this year the call is going out to writers from Ōtepoti and Aotearoa.

The successful applicant will be selected by a panel convened and administered by the Caselberg Trust, and will receive travel funds and a $4000 stipend.

Applications open on 3 March 2024 (International Writers’ Day) to writers from Aotearoa who have at least one published work. The applicant must be a citizen or permanent resident of Aotearoa and currently resident in Aotearoa. Applications close on 31 March 2024.

The successful candidate will have the opportunity to reside and write in the Caselberg House in Broad Bay, on Otago Peninsula, for six weeks from November to mid-December 2024.

For more information, or to apply, visit: www.caselbergtrust.org/residencies

