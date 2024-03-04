Forsyth Barr Stadium Gears Up To Host Sold Out Pink Show

The town will be painted Pink as the iconic popstar makes her return to New Zealand for her ‘Pink Summer Carnival Tour’ – debuting at the Forsyth Barr Stadium this Tuesday, 5 March in Dunedin.

The highly anticipated concert will draw an estimated 37,000 fans from across New Zealand, coming together to enjoy a night of unforgettable entertainment.

The world-class Forsyth Barr Stadium recently underwent a state-of-the-art lighting upgrade, that will see Forsyth Barr Stadium lit up pink from Saturday evening.

“We are absolutely thrilled to be one of two cities in New Zealand hosting Pink,” says Forsyth Barr Stadium CEO Terry Davies. “After a triumphant tour in 2018, we can’t wait to do it all again – but this time with an even larger production and crowd”.

Coordinators of the sell-out event, Dunedin Venues Management, are preparing for a night of Pink-mania. “A production of this size is an unbelievable opportunity for the whole team at Dunedin Venues,” says Head of Event Operations at Dunedin Venues, Brenna McCann.

“We are buzzing with excitement as we get ready to welcome a sellout crowd to experience world-class entertainment in a world-class venue.”

With approximately 64% of attendees coming from outside of Otago, it’s expected Dunedin Airport will be gearing up for a flurry of Pink patrons.

“We expect the airport to be heaving with fans,” says Marketing and Customer Experience Manager Chris Snow. “Hosting a performer of this calibre can only mean good things for Dunedin and once again, puts us on the map in terms of delivering world-class entertainment in the deep South.

“We look forward to welcoming fans from across NZ and internationally to Dunedin.”

Food and Beverage supplier Compass Group are also busy behind the scenes preparing for the crowds, with 450 staff onboard to provide plenty of drink and food options.

From Dunedin, Pink will make her way to Auckland where she’ll perform at Eden Park on Friday March 8 and Saturday March 9.

