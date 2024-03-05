World-leading Auckland Pasifika Festival Set To Showcase Auckland As Cultural Capital

Tāmaki Makaurau is set to come alive this week to celebrate the magic of Pacific culture, language, identity, and community with the return of The Auckland Pasifika Festival.

Bringing together a rich tapestry of live performances from 1000 performers, arts and crafts, food, fashion, and sports, Pasifika Festival is returning to Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland’s Western Springs Park on Saturday 9 and Sunday 10 March, and there’s something for the whole family.

Festival-goers can expect a jam-packed weekend, including performances by Parris Goebel’s legendary international dance troupe, The Royal Family, and the formidable roots band Unity Pacific featuring Tigi Ness and Che Fu, alongside a photo display of icons Bob Marley and Hone Tuwhare.

Featuring villages from Aotearoa, Cook Islands, Fiji, Hawaii, Niue, Samoa, Tokelau, and Tonga, 11 Pacific Island nations will come together to celebrate this free, family-friendly programme of events.

Tātaki Auckland Unlimited Major Events Group Manager Jep Savali says Auckland Pasifika Festival offers a chance for locals and visitors from home and afar to celebrate the region’s vibrant Pacific community, which makes up 300,000 of Auckland’s population.

“This world-class, signature event is a chance to bring our colourful Pacific community to the world’s stage. We’re also proudly committed to enhancing Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland’s local, national, and global reputation as a destination that knows how to put on memorable events.

“This beloved event also gives Aucklanders something special to look forward to each year, and we encourage everyone to join us and experience the magic of Pasifika.”

Next door to Western Springs, MOTAT is partnering with Pasifika Festival to present Pasifika Vibes. The free Pacific-themed event at MOTAT Great North Road will include interactive children’s games, coconut shaving workshops, ukelele lessons, Pacific-themed films, cultural performances and more.

MOTAT’s Chief Executive/Museum Director Michael Frawley says “MOTAT is delighted to support TAU and the Pasifika Festival by providing free access to the lower part of the museum so that those attending the Festival can experience Pasifika Vibes.

“Pasifika Vibes is a unique programme of events and experience created by MOTAT and our colleagues at the Auckland Art Gallery, Auckland Museum and Maritime Museum. We will also be providing discounted entry to our Aviation Hall and experience at Motions Road.’

Festival-goers are encouraged to remember their sunhats and sunscreen for the festivities. For a stress-free journey to the event, be sure to plan ahead and visit the Auckland Transport journey planner.

