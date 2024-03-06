Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
DEGANZ Announces 2024 Emerging Women Filmmakers Incubator Participants

Wednesday, 6 March 2024, 9:18 pm
Press Release: Directors and Editors Guild of New Zealand

The Directors and Editors Guild of Aotearoa New Zealand is excited to announce the participants for the 2024 Emerging Women Filmmakers Incubator.

They are directors:

  • Blandine Massiet du Biest
  • Jo Luping
  • Siobhan Marshall
  • Maza White
  • Miryam Jacobi
  • Nicole Whippy

This is the eighth annual intake of the year-long Incubator programme, which is designed to help accelerate the projects and careers of talented emerging women directors towards sustainable careers as screen directors.

In the five day-long workshops across a year, participants are exposed to highly experienced industry professionals imparting knowledge and advice, input into and assessment of their projects, career advice, introductions and networking opportunities, and mini-workshops on specific topics.

Speakers in the Incubator are drawn from the best screen-making talent in New Zealand and Australia and sometimes further afield, funding agencies, and others with pertinent knowledge and experience to share.

Created in 2015 by DEGANZ Executive Director Tui Ruwhiu, who identified a need to increase the number of working women screen directors in New Zealand, the Incubator has seen 54 women directors participate in the programme, including Aidee Walker (Mystic, Kid Sister 1 & 2), Michelle Saville (Millie Lies Low, Sex Education) and Nikki Si’ulepa (Same But Different: A True New Zealand Love Story).

The facilitator for the 2024 year is Aotearoa-born Cook Islander Karin Williams, a documentary maker, former New Zealand Film Commission Development Executive and now independent producer.

The Emerging Women Filmmakers Incubator is made possible with the financial support of the New Zealand Film Commission.

