The Medieval Fair Returns To Hamilton Gardens This March

Prepare for a day filled with medieval revelry and family-friendly entertainment as the Medieval Fair returns to Hamilton Gardens on Sunday March 10 2024.

Organised by the Friends of Hamilton Gardens, this event promises a day filled with entertaining medieval-themed activities for all ages.

"This is a family-friendly affair, offering a delightful opportunity for everyone to come together and enjoy a great day out,” says Friends of Hamilton Gardens Vice President Ralph Evans.

Attendees can look forward to a range of experiences including yummy food, music, elaborate costumes, traditional games, maypole dancing, arts and crafts, and the hobby horse jousting tournament.

"Whether you arrive dressed in your finest medieval attire or opt for everyday attire, we invite you to join us at the Medieval Fair on Governor's Green," encourages Evans.

Not only will it be a fun day out, but it's also for a great cause. The fair will help raise funds for the development of the Medieval Garden at Hamilton Gardens.

Currently in development, the Medieval Garden will have you travel back to a time of castles, kings, and holy quests. The sheltered and serene Cloister Garth Garden is a place of prayer and meditation, while the Apothecary's Garden is full of medicinal plants used in the healing arts.

"The Friends of Hamilton Gardens are so good at putting on fun events like these to grow our beautiful gardens, we are incredibly grateful for their support" says Lucy Ryan, Director of Hamilton Gardens.

Once you're done having a blast at the Medieval Fair, don't forget to check out the enclosed gardens. It's the perfect place to unwind after indulging in medieval merry-making.

Event details:

10 am – 2pm Sunday 10 March 2024

Governor’s Green, Hamilton Gardens, (Gate 2 off Cobham Drive)

Entry: gold coin donation

