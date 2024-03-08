Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
A New 6-Day NZ Enduro Adventure: This Weekend / 9th 16th Of March

Friday, 8 March 2024, 6:51 pm
Press Release: NZ MTB Rally

This weekend, The NZ MTB RALLY is unveiling its 1st Edition across the Nelson-Tasman region at the top of NZ's South Island. 120 Racers will take on an amazing 6-day backcountry enduro adventure featuring heli-drops, boat crossing, and many 4x4 shuttles.

NZ MTB Rally is a 6-Day enduro-format adventure, traversing NZ’s relatively undiscovered ‘Top-of-the-South’ region. As you’d expect, it features world-class trails in a pristine backcountry environment...but with a refreshing new take on the familiar ‘trans-enduro’ format by including some properly rad logistics: Multiple Heli-Drops, a Boat-Access Day, and 4×4 uplifts.

The Rally’s circular itinerary comprises an original route conceived especially for the race; sandwiched between 3 National Parks, taking in a blend of both historic backcountry tracks and purpose built MTB trails. But if you're thinking machine-build bike park, you'll be in for a surprise. The trails in Nelson and the surrounding area consist almost entirely of hand-built singletrack built by an enthusiastic local MTB community comprising over 3000 active members.

In simple terms, NZ MTB Rally is an uplift-assisted enduro race. With 4 to 6 gravity-biased race stages per day, connected by scenic backcountry liaisons and shuttled uplifts using 4×4, helicopter and boat. Visiting a notably different ride-spot each day, from three different basecamp locations. It’s a route that gives the impression of going on a coherent journey, with a purpose, rather than simply cruising from one bike park to the next on a coach tour.

Pinkbike's very own Matt Beer flew in from Canada earlier this week and will be competing for the podium against everyone else on the start-list. We're eager to see how he fares against the clock, but most importantly, to see if we can get the 'royal stamp of approval' from Matt regarding our trail network and organisational logistics. (Hint: Matt's certainly no slouch!).

