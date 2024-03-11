Rock Along To Jim Beam Homegrown This Weekend

Jim Beam Homegrown 2024 is coming to town this Saturday 16 March, and there’ll be a few changes along the waterfront to make way for this popular event.

Spread across five stages along Wellington's stunning waterfront, there’ll be 45 acts making Jim Beam Homegrown the biggest celebration of music from Aotearoa.

As with other major events, there will be some restrictions in place for accessing the area during set-up, the event itself, and the pack down.

Gates open at 1pm – 11pm on Saturday 16 March, with bad weather day scheduled for Sunday 17 March.

The skateboarding bowl in Waitangi Park will be closed from 8am Friday 15 March until 12pm Sunday 17 March.

The Harbourside Market will be relocated to the Reading car park area (access via Tory and Wakefield Streets) on Sunday 17 March. Both Reading car parks will be used for the market so there’ll be no parking available there.

Access to the Wellington Waterfront will be available to the general public, but with some areas restricted solely for contractors and/or ticket holders:

Waitangi Park: restricted access until Tuesday 26 March

Barnett Street Car Park: restricted access until Wednesday 20 March

Waitangi Stream Promenade from Cable Street to Waitangi Stream Bridge: restricted access until Wednesday 20 March

Odlins Plaza: restricted access until Wednesday 20 March

Upper Frank Kitts Park: restricted access until Thursday 21 March

Lower Frank Kitts Park: restricted access until Wednesday 20 March

On Saturday 16 March, from 11am-12 midnight, cyclists and scooter riders will be required to either slow down or dismount in the area due to the high number of pedestrians.

Flamingo and Beam Scooters/E Bikes will not be able to operate on the Waterfront as the area will be geo-fenced during event time.

There will also be traffic calming measures in place at the end of the event to ensure the safety of the high numbers dispersing between 10.30pm-11.30pm.

It’s recommended that car users consider ride share apps, public transport or alternative routes or modes of transport during the event, and pedestrians, cyclists and e-scooters should take extra care due to the changes over the week.

For Homegrown ticket holders, public transport is included in the ticket. Show the driver either your ticket or wristband to avoid any charges on Metlink buses and trains.

There is also a liquor ban on the waterfront and neighbouring streets with fines up to $250, so it’s recommended to finish your drink before you leave the stage areas and do not bring your own alcohol to the Wellington Waterfront.

The city will also have a number of cruise liners visiting from Sunday - Tuesday:

Ovation of the Seas – 4905 (Sunday 17 March)

Resilient Lady – 2770 (Sunday 17 March)

Celebrity Edge – 3200 (Monday 18 March)

Pacific Edge – 1998 (Monday 18 March)

Noordam – 1916 (Tuesday 19 March)

Norwegian Spirit – 2018 (Tuesday 19 March)

Full details of street event closures can be found at: wellington.govt.nz/road-works.

