Blonde Redhead - New Zealand Tour

Banished Music and Strange News Touring are thrilled to present the band hailed by The Guardian as “one of the very best in the US”, Blonde Redhead, making their long-awaited return to New Zealand for the first time since 2011.

Set to dazzle Aotearoa’s audiences across three very special shows this June, the trio of Kazu Makino and twin brothers Simone and Amedeo Pace have been selling out shows the world over since the release of their tenth studio album Sit Down For Dinner.

Since forming in New York in 1993 after leaving their homelands of Japan and Italy respectively, the band have in their time traversed post punk, noise rock, and dabbled in some of the finest ethereal dream weaving we’ve heard. Their passionate, every-loyal cult fanbase is always growing, with essential albums like Melody Of Certain Damaged Lemons, Misery Is A Butterfly, and 23 winning hearts and minds across the years.

Now, some thirty years into their colourful career, Blonde Redhead are making what critics are calling their warmest and most welcoming music to date. Sit Down For Dinner is the heart-rending sound of a tight-knit musical family having returned from a self-imposed hiatus, putting aside the troubles of the past and finding the joy of playing together again.

The mere mention of the name Blonde Redhead is enough to send most indie music fans into a swooning spin, and with their last visit here being for Laneway Festival over a decade ago, it’s high time we got to bathe in their inimitable sound. It’s not an exaggeration to deem Blonde Redhead a bucket list band, seeing them live is an experience you cannot afford to miss.

BLONDE REDHEAD

SATURDAY 22 JUNE - POWERSTATION, AUCKLAND

SUNDAY 23 JUNE - MEOW, WELLINGTON

MONDAY 24 JUNE - LOONS, LYTTELTON

Banished Music pre-sale starts Tuesday 12 March, 12PM

General on sale - Thursday 14 March, 12PM

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

