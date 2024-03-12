Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Auckland Gallery Embarks on Global Tour, Taking New Zealand Art to the World

Tuesday, 12 March 2024, 8:04 pm
Press Release: Limn Gallery

Limn Gallery, situated on Ponsonby Road, Auckland, has long been a beacon of creativity and urban art in New Zealand. However, February marked a new chapter for the gallery as owners Matt and Xavier announced the closure of their permanent space to embark on an ambitious journey—taking their gallery on tour around New Zealand and the world.

With a vision to showcase the remarkable talent of urban contemporary artists from New Zealand to a global audience, Limn Gallery's decision to close its doors represents a bold step towards expanding the horizons for local artists and achieving global domination in the art world representing local artists.

Matt, the driving force behind Limn Gallery, expressed his excitement about this transformative decision. "Closing our permanent gallery space is not an end but a beginning of a thrilling adventure," he stated. We believe that New Zealand urban contemporary artists deserve a platform on the world stage, and by taking Limn Gallery on tour, we aim to shine a spotlight on their incredible talent and unique perspectives."

The decision to go on tour reflects the gallery owners' commitment to fostering creativity and innovation within the New Zealand art scene. By breaking free from the confines of a fixed location, Limn Gallery will have the flexibility to engage with diverse communities across New Zealand and beyond, forging connections and collaborations that transcend geographical boundaries.

Limn Gallery's tour will feature a curated selection of urban contemporary artworks, showcasing emerging and established New Zealand artists alongside international talent.

As Limn Gallery sets its sights on global expansion, through art fairs, exhibitions, pop-up events, and collaborations with international partners, Limn Gallery seeks to elevate New Zealand urban art onto the global stage starting with Australia later this year.

The closure of Limn Gallery's permanent space on Ponsonby Road marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter in the gallery's storied history. Stay tuned for updates on Limn Gallery's tour schedule and upcoming exhibitions as they embark on a mission to showcase the incredible talent of New Zealand artists to the world.

