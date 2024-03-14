National Pet Adoption Month Returns To Give Pets In Need Another Chance

This March, the Petstock Foundation is encouraging Kiwis to support National Pet Adoption Month, an initiative that helps find loving homes for pets in need. The Petstock Foundation has supported the re-homing of 7,956 rescue pets across New Zealand together with its store network and partner rescue charities.

Unfortunately, thousands of pets enter the rescue cycle each year through no fault of their own. Recognising this urgent need, the Petstock Foundation’s National Pet Adoption Month encourages people to open their hearts to a pet in need, along with the return of its Adoption Weekend, taking place on Saturday 16 and Sunday 17 March. During Adoption Weekend, select Petstock stores across the country will be hosting in-store adoption drives, making it simple for New Zealanders to make a long-term, positive change to a pet in need, and to themselves.

Research indicates that companion animals bring substantial health benefits to people both physically and mentally1. With a mission to improve the lives of people through the strong bond we experience with our pets, the Petstock Foundation is encouraging people to adopt or foster a pet this National Pet Adoption Month.

Jessica Curtis, Petstock Foundation Strategic Manager says, “There are so many wonderful benefits of pet ownership, including reducing feelings of loneliness, opening up opportunities for social interaction, and increased overall happiness. Pets and people truly are better together, and to get involved in National Pet Adoption Month, we’re asking Kiwi’s to adopt or foster a rescue animal, or donate to the Petstock Foundation to support rescue pet charities across New Zealand”.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

In the last year, the SPCA have seen the length of stay increase for animals in their centres. With a staggering 33,057 animals entering their facilities, the average length of their stay increased by 11% compared to the previous year2. This trend highlights a significant decrease in adoptions, and as a result, there is less free space for incoming animals. As part of their ongoing efforts to address this issue, the Petstock Foundation is gearing up for Adoption Weekend, which plays a crucial role in tackling these statistics and connecting pets with loving homes.

If you’re considering adopting but are hesitant of bringing an animal with poor behaviour traits into your home, fear not. Animal Behaviourist and Petstock Foundation ambassador, Dr Kate Mornement says it shouldn't put you off. “Many rescue animals have been surrendered for reasons other than their behaviour, and many have undertaken basic training, so I would encourage people to not be deterred from adopting for these reasons. In my experience, an adopted animal can adjust and learn how to fit into your life, with a little training and patience”.

“If you’re still concerned, why not consider adopting a different kind of animal? Guinea pigs, birds and rabbits also make wonderful pets, and are particularly great companions for children to help teach them kindness, compassion and how to care for animals. Or if you are not currently in a position to adopt, you could consider fostering a pet in need. Most animals in foster care have their food and medical expenses paid for by the rescue organisation, and it’s a great way to see if your family is ready to commit to a pet long term,” says Dr Kate.

Animal lovers are encouraged to visit a participating Petstock store during Adoption Weekend (Saturday 16 and Sunday 17 March) to meet with rescue pets available for adoption or fostering.

For more information on each Petstock store’s activity and how you can support National Pet Adoption Month, please visit petstockadoptionhub.co.nz. Pets and people; we’re better together – adopt, foster, or donate today.

1 Anxiety NZ. (n.d.). Pets and Mental Health. https://anxiety.org.nz/resources/pets-and-mental-health

2 SPCA. (2023). SPCA Year in Review 2022 – 2023. https://www.spca.nz/downloads/assets/907235/1/spca_year-in-review-2022-23_3-nov_spread-small.pdf

© Scoop Media

