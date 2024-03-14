KiwiGolf Welcomes Golfing Legend Michael Campbell As Ambassador

KiwiGolf, the respected Wellington based charity, is dedicated to introducing young people to the joys of golf. KiwiGolf proudly announces the addition of renowned professional golfer, Michael Campbell, as its newest ambassador.

KiwiGolf has been making significant strides in fulfilling its mission to introduce children to the world of golf, through their coaching clinics held in schools across the Wellington Region. Already, over 6,000 youngsters have had the opportunity to experience golf and the number is expected to grow rapidly as more young people are offered the chance to try golf.

The vision of KiwiGolf is focused on "Enabling positive golfing moments for the next generation." KiwiGolf continues to inspire young minds and nurture a love for the sport.

Michael Campbell, a prominent figure in the world of golf, and one of New Zealand's most celebrated athletes, expressed his enthusiasm for joining forces with KiwiGolf. In a statement, he remarked; "I am honoured to join KiwiGolf in their mission to bring the joy of golf to the children of New Zealand. Growing up, golf provided me with invaluable lessons and experiences, and I am excited to help create similar opportunities for the next generation."

Campbell, whose illustrious career includes notable victories such as the 2005 U.S. Open Championship, brings a wealth of expertise and passion to his new role. As an ambassador for KiwiGolf, he aims to inspire more young New Zealanders to discover the sport, develop their skills, and forge lifelong memories on the course.

"We are thrilled to welcome Michael Campbell to the KiwiGolf family," said Owen Williams from KiwiGolf. "His dedication to the game and commitment to youth development align perfectly with our vision. With Michael's support, we look forward to expanding our reach and enabling even more positive golfing moments for Kiwi children first experiencing golf throughout New Zealand."

For more information about KiwiGolf and their initiatives, visit www.kiwigolf.org.nz

About KiwiGolf:

KiwiGolf is a registered New Zealand charity dedicated to introducing young New Zealanders to the sport of golf through coaching clinics held in schools primarily throughout the Wellington Region, with the longer-term goal to make the programme available nationwide. With a vision focused on "Enabling positive golfing moments for the next generation," KiwiGolf aims to inspire young minds, foster a love for the game, and create lasting golfing memories.

About Michael Campbell:

Michael Campbell is one of New Zealand's most accomplished professional golfers, with numerous victories on the international stage, including the prestigious 2005 U.S. Open Championship. A true ambassador for the sport, Campbell brings a wealth of experience and passion for golf to his role with KiwiGolf, where he is dedicated to helping more New Zealand youngsters discover the many delights that the wonderful game of golf can bring!

