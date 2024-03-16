Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Rooney Takes First Toyota 86 Win

Saturday, 16 March 2024, 7:29 pm
Press Release: TOYOTA GAZOO Racing New Zealand

Rookie Jackson Rooney took his first win in the Toyota 86 Championship in fine style this afternoon at the Hampton Downs Motorsport Park.

Rooney started from the front row, but it took him until lap four to find a way past pole position sitter William Exton. After that he was able to cruise to a relatively comfortable three second victory.

“William is my team mate so I played it smart and didn’t do anything dumb,” said a delighted Rooney afterwards.

“Once I was past I just focussed on my markers. We we’rent that strong in testing so it’s great that the team have managed to find the pace in the car.”

“I have been thinking about this all season so to get it as we near the end, it feels amazing.”

Jackson Rooney passed team mate William Exton to take his first Toyota 86 win. Picture Bruce Jenkins.

Behind the top two, championship challenger Tom Bewley once again showed great pace to work his way through from seventh on the grid to take the final place on the podium. He made his way quickly through the pack and was on the tail of a duelling Exton and championship leader Hunter Robb.

It took until lap ten in a frenetic battle for him to find a way past Robb and into third place. Lap ten wasn’t a good one for Robb all round, as Hayden Bakkerus also found a way around him for fourth.

Behind Robb in fifth, Justin Allen had a solid run through to sixth while William Morton avoided the mid field dramas on the highly competitive Toyota 86 pack and survived to record seventh place and his best ever result in the Toyota 86 Championship.

He finished ahead of Lockie Bloxsom in eighth, with Alice Buckley making good progress in the race to jump from 13th to ninth by the flag. Tyler Collins started fifth but fell back in his first Toyota 86 race to eventually finish tenth.

2023-2024 Toyota 86 Championship – Round 5 Hampton Downs – Race 1

130Jackson RooneyRace Lab Drivers Academy
242William ExtonRace Lab Drivers Academy
34Tom BewleyMackenzie Motorsport
420Hayden BakkerusMacKenzie Motorsport
569Hunter RobbAction Motorsport
699Justin AllenAllen Racing Team
711William MortoniMac Race Engineering
823Lockie BloxsomiMac Race Engineering
93Alice BuckleyRace Lab Drivers Academy
1077Tyler CollinsAction Motorsport
1150Ryan DenizeMacKenzie Motorsport
1281Cormac MurphyRace Lab Drivers Academy
1355Christina Orr-WestDayle ITM Racing
1422John PennyAction Motorsport
1588Noel SimpsonAction Motorsport
1675Tayler BryantAction Motorsport
175Breanna MorrisDayle ITM Racing
1887Summer RintouleAction Motorsport
198Thomas MallardCrème Racing
20333Caleb ByersJames Marshall Motorsport
2173Harry TownshendBayswater Motorsport
    

2023-2024 Toyota 86 Championship

Round 1 – November 17-19 – Taupo International Motorsport Park

Round 2 – January 26-28 – Manfeild – Circuit Chris Amon

Round 3 – February 9-11 – Euromarque Motorsport Park

Round 4 – February 16-18 – Highlands Motorsport Park – NZ Grand Prix

Round 5 – March 15-17 – Hampton Downs Motorsport Park

Round 6 – April 19-21 – Taupo International Motorsport Park – Supercars

