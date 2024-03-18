iD 2024 - A Fashion Festival

In just a couple of weeks, fashion mavens will get a different kind of iD experience: a festival celebrating all things fashion – local, national and a touch of international.

The iD Fashion Festival programme , from Thursday 4th until Sunday 7th April, is online now, filled with events for all fashions styles and budgets, including vintage, emerging and retail fashion shows, panel and expert talks, drop-in time with some of our incredible local designers, film, fashion-inspired food, workshops, exhibitions and, of course, pop-up stores and retail experiences!

iD Event Manager Victoria Muir says, “We’re so delighted by the number of events we’ve been able to curate for our first Fashion Festival – the programme is really exciting and will give our audiences some new and fun experiences.”

The Festival offers many opportunities for rich and exclusive insights into the world, past, present and future, of fashion.

Paper Theory founder Tara Viggo will be moving her online sustainable pattern studio to Adjø for a day, to offer pattern, sewing and fitting related advice.

Jeanne Dubois, artist and museum guide, will stream beam in live from the Christian Dior Museum in France to talk about the designer’s story, and showing archival material not seen before in New Zealand.

Meg Gallagher and Cynarra Ferguson will have a relaxed chat about starting as Dunedin high school girls to living real-life Devil Wears Prada lives in their careers as a designer and a stylist.

Instead of the beloved Railway Station Runway Show, the Festival will feature several catwalk events, including a series of daytime pop-up runways on George Street and an Otago Cancer Society fundraiser evening at Blueskin Nurseries & Cafe.

And of course it wouldn’t be an iD Dunedin Fashion experience without the talent of New Zealand’s young designers on display - As We Watch The World Go By features 25 young designers from around the country.

The full calendar of events is at https://www.idfashion.co.nz/2024-festival-calendar.

