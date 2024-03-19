Beloved British Entertainer David Walliams Set To Premiere New Live Show To New Zealand Fans This September–october

THE STAR OF LITTLE BRITAIN LIKE YOU’VE NEVER SEEN HIM BEFORE IN ‘AN AUDIENCE WITH DAVID WALLIAMS’

Approved imagery available for download HERE.

TEG Dainty and The Entertainment Lab are thrilled to present the world premiere of An Audience with David Walliams. The first-of-its-kind event for Walliams will come to Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch this September–October.

Saturday 28 September Kiri Te Kanawa Theatre Auckland Monday 30 September St James Theatre Wellington Wednesday 2 October Douglas Lilburn Auditorium Christchurch

Tickets and VIP packages go on sale to the general public on Tuesday 26 March at 12:00 noon

Visit tegdainty.com for tickets and information.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Brace yourself for an outrageously cheeky evening with one of Britain’s best-loved comedians in this delightful new live show experience from David Walliams. Expect wickedly funny tales, beloved characters, and a glimpse behind the curtain at never-before-seen moments from Walliams’ storied career, all served up with his signature wit and charm.

David said: “I have never done a show like this before, which makes it all the more exciting. I can’t wait to step on the stage in New Zealand for your entertainment. I promise there will be laughs galore, stories I have never told before and a chance for you to ask me absolutely anything you want. However rude! I can’t wait to see you there. We are going to have a great time together.”

From his iconic characters in Little Britain and Come Fly with Me to his hilarious storytelling in best-selling books like The Boy in the Dress and Gangsta Granny, David Walliams’ comedic brilliance has captivated audiences of all ages over the past two decades.

For the first time ever, don’t miss this rare opportunity to see the multi-award-winning comedian, actor, and author live on stage in a way you’ve never experience before. It’s a little bit naughty and a whole lot hilarious.

David Walliams is one of Britain’s entertainment icons. Little Britain, his creation with Matt Lucas which celebrates its 20th anniversary this year, has won numerous international awards including three BAFTAs and now plays in over 100 countries. It was followed by one of the most popular comedies of all time, Come Fly with Me. David was also a judge on the ITV hit talent show Britain’s Got Talent since 2012, and on Australia’s Got Talent in 2022.

David has revolutionised reading for children and has become one of the most influential children’s writers today. Since the publication of his ground-breaking first novel, The Boy in the Dress (2008), Walliams has seen unprecedented growth with global sales exceeding 56 million copies, and his books translated into 55 languages across 40 titles, including two charity releases Blob (World Book Day 2017), and The Queen’s Orang-utan (Comic Relief 2015). Collectively across his titles, David has celebrated 79 weeks (non-consecutive) at number one in the overall book charts and 241 weeks (non-consecutive) at number one in the Children’s charts – an achievement no other children’s writer has reached.

David’s publishing has evolved into one of the biggest multi-media entertainment brands in the UK today, engaging and delighting children across a multitude of platforms. The world beyond the books includes licensed product, TV adaptations, theatre productions, arena tours, and an attraction based on David’s perennial bestselling novel Gansta Granny at Alton Towers resort.

In 2006, David swam the English Channel, raising over £1m for the charity Sport Relief. He followed this up on 2011 by swimming 140 miles along the length of the river Thames, which raised more than £2m.



An Audience with David Walliams

Touring New Zealand September–October 2024

Saturday 28 September – Kiri Te Kanawa Theatre, Auckland

Monday 30 September – St James Theatre, Wellington

Wednesday 2 October – Douglas Lilburn Auditorium, Christchurch

On Sale details:

Tickets and VIP packages go on sale Tuesday 26 March, 12:00 noon at www.tegdainty.com.

Find David Walliams online:

Instagram | YouTube | Facebook | Website

DOWNLOAD IMAGES HERE

© Scoop Media

