Final Oxfam Trailwalker Event In New Zealand To Take Place This Weekend

Since 2006, over 20,000 New Zealanders have taken part in this incredible endurance team event while fundraising for Oxfam Aotearoa.

After 17 events, raising more than $16 million to fund lifesaving work around the world, Oxfam Trailwalker has become a Kiwi rite of passage and this final event will be attended by veterans walking their 5th or 10th or 15th event, by multi-generational families, and by first-timers who are taking this last chance to crush a Trailwalker.

The event raises vital funds to support Oxfam’s work throughout the Pacific, including water projects in Papua New Guinea that help make sure girls can stay in school, and climate change adaptation projects in Solomon Islands that help support families whose homes and livelihoods are being destroyed by rising seas. This year’s goal is to raise $500,000 overall.

Ange Janse van Rensburg, Oxfam Aotearoa’s Head of Public Fundraising completed the 100km walk in 2015 and again in 2018. She said, "All of us in the fundraising events team are excited to welcome our Trailwalker participants and support crew over the weekend. We have some surprises planned along the way to mark this incredible event one last time."

Oxfam Aotearoa’s Executive Director, Jason Myers, added "We encourage everyone in the Taranaki area to come out and cheer for these incredible teams this weekend. They’ve trained hard and raised thousands of dollars to support Oxfam’s work and now it’s our turn to support them."

The Finish Line will be at TSB Stadium and whānau, friends, and everyone else are encouraged to stop by and cheer for the more than 500 people who will be crossing the finish line after walking either 25, 50 or an incredible 100 kilometres over the course of the weekend. Visitors and well-wishers are welcome on Saturday from 11.00am to 8.00pm and on Sunday from 8.00am to 2.00pm to show their support.

Janse van Rensburg said, "It has been such a privilege to hold Trailwalker in New Plymouth and we can’t wait to get started!"

Note to editors: More event info can be found at https://www.oxfamtrailwalker.org.nz/

