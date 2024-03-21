The Hills Opens For Fundraising Golf Day

Sir Michael Hill and Southern Lakes Sanctuary are teeing up to host an exclusive golf tournament to raise funds for the local group's vital conservation work.

Held at the exclusive The Hills Golf Club, the Southern Lakes Sanctuary Fundraising Golf Day on April 22 aims to provide a much-needed financial boost to the environmental consortium.

Southern Lakes Sanctuary project director Paul Kavanagh says the event is an opportunity for people to not only experience one of the world’s most picturesque golf courses, but a chance to ensure our local native taonga continue to thrive.

“We are very fortunate and grateful that the Hill family, as one of our benefactors, are supporting us with this fundraising event. It is guaranteed to be a wonderful day out, when the autumn colours of Arrowtown will be at their best,” he says. "We encourage locals to get a group together, whether it’s friends, family or colleagues, and join us for this special day at The Hills.”

A prize auction will be held after the tournament, with many local businesses donating prizes and all proceeds going to Southern Lakes Sanctuary.

There will also be art works up for auction, including works by Michael Hight, Romer Gallery, Sir Michael Hill and Lady Christine Hill.

Entry to Southern Lakes Sanctuary Fundraising Golf Day is $3200 for a team of four players. Just 80 tickets (20 x four balls) are available, which include the use of a golf cart, on-course food and beverage, and post-game canapes.

All funds raised will go directly to Southern Lakes Sanctuary, one of NZ’s largest conservation organisations. The consortium of six environmental groups works to increase biodiversity, control predators and protect the native species of the Southern Lakes.

Initially supported by the NZ Government’s Jobs for Nature programme – which faces a funding cliff in June this year – Southern Lakes Sanctuary is seeking $1.5 million annually to sustain its essential conservation work.

“It’s crunch time for us now,” says Kavanagh. “Our Jobs For Nature funding is about to end, and through the generosity of people in our district, we can truly make a difference to protect the biodiversity and beauty of this special part of the world.”



