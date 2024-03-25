Feastival Returns To Taranaki And Tickets Are Going Quickly!

Autumn Feastival will take place April 10 -14, 2024. It combines local Taranaki food collaborations & the seasonal and rich bounty of the region and our people.

With 16 events around the region guests can indulge in unique food experiences in Hawera, Oakura, and New Plymouth. Feastival is sponsored by the New Plymouth District Council, Venture Taranaki, South Taranaki District Council, Favour the Brave, Cheers Digital, Weir Bros, TSH and Mad Media.

Founder Rachel Church describes, “Autumn Feastival is a fantastic mix of hand on food experiences, workshops, long lunches, on-farm experiences, themed events and gastronomic delights – all created and executed by local producers, restaurants, cafes, distillers and brewers. Tickets are selling quickly – 5 events have sold out and a few hevents ave just a few tickets left!

You can still get involved with events like:

Taste Taranaki at Haukai: Trust the chef – five courses of kai from around Taranaki. Haukai focuses on regional cuisine highlighting the best local produce from the Taranaki region. Our food philosophy is based on: as fresh and local as possible, using the best quality, multicultural ingredients and flavours. Featuring local producers: Sentry Hill Citrus, Roebuck Farms, Kaitake Fresh, Egmont Seafoods, Mana Flowers (foraging), and Little Liberty Creamery.

Pure Plant Based Platters with Wild Pear Kitchen: Pairing 35 Years in hospitality Chere Bailey from Wild Pear Kitchen & Chesney Hiroa will teach you the art of creating fresh food and designing a bright, attractive and delicious pure plant based platter. Think colourful hummus starring carrot and turmeric or beetroot, vegan cheeses, vegan Pate, wild pesto from foraging in the garden. Learn how to make your own pita crisps, seedy crackers and more. Learn the art of designing a sustainable platter from foraging in the garden, using quick and easy recipes and how to feed a large group resourcefully. We’ll show you how to work with colour, heights and put together a gorgeous looking platter. Includes platter demonstration, Vegan Mezze Butter Board Demonstration and tasting and a glass of wine or juice .

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Humble Grazing workshop followed by a food inspired film: A collaboration between Humble Grazing and Govett-Brewster Art Gallery |Len Lye Centre. Join Neisha from Humble Grazing and learn how to impress your guests with eye catching, mouthwatering, grazing tables. Come along and learn the fundamentals of platter making and a new skill to show off at your next event. We will show you how to avoid platter faux pas and how to use seasonal produce to enhance your look. Keep your taste buds tingling afterwards with the ultimate food inspired film in the Len Lye Centre Cinema – Babette’s Feast.

Cooking and Wine Tasting Class: Come and enjoy a hands on couples cooking class with Chef Angela Ferguson, Hospitality Lead at the Western Institute of Technology @ Taranaki in their commercial training kitchen. Learn how to make a versatile Ricotta Gnocchi and a delicious seasonal pudding with the easiest cheats ice -cream you will ever make. End the class by sitting down and enjoying what you have made in Impressions Restaurant while learning how to pair the right wine with your food by WITT Food and Beverage Tutor, Julie Hall Sorensen.

Autumn Bounty Degustation Experience: A Culinary Journey Through the Bounty of Autumn: Embark on a sensory adventure with our Autumn Bounty Degustation Experience. Begin your experience with a guided tour of Goldbush Micro Farm, where you’ll sip a glass of bubbles and enjoy an autumn-inspired canapé amidst the market garden’s vibrant surroundings. Then, be whisked away to Tairoa Lodge for an indulgent degustation menu, expertly crafted to highlight the richness of the autumn harvest. Featuring local producers: Tairoa Lodge, Baked By Blanche, Coastal Market Garden and Valley Mushrooms

Rum & Carne-age: Join Chef Dylan Wilson at Frederics for five very special courses showcasing Greenstone Creek beef, and the amazing seasonal produce from Six Acres farm. Each course paired with a Rum match from LWF Distilling. Local producers: Six Acres Farm, LWF Distilling

Taranaki Tastes Sunday Session: The Taranaki Taste Sunday Session is a celebration of all things food and drink in Taranaki! Try cocktails from local distillers Fenton Street, Juno, LWF, and Zoa; wine from Known Unknown and Okurukuru; and beer from Shining Peak and Three Sisters! And if you get hungry there will be food trucks and pop-up restaurants featuring fresh, local ingredients!

Taste something new at our producer market and dance into the evening with local DJs and bands! Local music by Greenbathing, Che and the Revolution, Soulburn Funk and HepsFX!Featuring local producers: Known Unknown, Okurukuru, Shining Peak, Three Sisters, Juno, Zoa, LWF, Fenton Street Distillery, Food Huggers, Mikes, Malva Chocolate, MK Spices, Food Huggers, Honey Bear Granola, Fire Down Below Hot Sauce, Chiwi and many more! At the New Plymouth Raceway.

All events outside of Taranaki include complimentary transport sponsored by Weir Bros.

Run by the Taranaki Culinary Action Group, a group of local Taranaki food and beverage producers, restauranteurs, and event professionals passionate about this region, the food that we produce and the people that bring it to our table. They are working hard to ensure that Taranaki is known as a food and beverage destination and around the mountain experience with limited food miles, including producers, restaurants, cafes and bars, venues, and accommodation providers.

Tickets available www.feastival.co.nz

© Scoop Media

