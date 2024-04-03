Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More

Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Margaret Mahy's The Great Piratical Rumbustification Opens In 4 Days! Gala Tickets Still Available

Wednesday, 3 April 2024, 11:38 am
Press Release: Tim Bray Theatre Company

Adapted for the stage by Tim Bray

Songs by Christine White

Music score and sound design by Marshall Smith

Auckland Tour: Takapuna, Manukau & Māngere

6 April - 11 May, 2024

“Perhaps (Tim) Bray’s most noteworthy quality as an adapter/director of children’s stories is his uncanny ability to find the essence of the works he adapts and to find ways to translate this to the stage. His work with Mahy’s quirky creations is no exception.

It’s been my pleasure to see many of (Tim) Bray’s children’s theatre works but I have to say The Great Piratical Rumbustification is quite simply his best effort yet and it’s all down to harmony.”

– Lexie Matheson, Theatreview

Get ready to set sail into the high seas of imagination as Margaret Mahy’s delightful tale, The Great Piratical Rumbustification, comes to life in a swashbuckling stage performance by Tim Bray Theatre Company.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Tim Bray Theatre Company on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 