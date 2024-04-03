Margaret Mahy's The Great Piratical Rumbustification Opens In 4 Days! Gala Tickets Still Available

Adapted for the stage by Tim Bray

Songs by Christine White

Music score and sound design by Marshall Smith

Auckland Tour: Takapuna, Manukau & Māngere

6 April - 11 May, 2024

“Perhaps (Tim) Bray’s most noteworthy quality as an adapter/director of children’s stories is his uncanny ability to find the essence of the works he adapts and to find ways to translate this to the stage. His work with Mahy’s quirky creations is no exception.

It’s been my pleasure to see many of (Tim) Bray’s children’s theatre works but I have to say The Great Piratical Rumbustification is quite simply his best effort yet and it’s all down to harmony.”

– Lexie Matheson, Theatreview

Get ready to set sail into the high seas of imagination as Margaret Mahy’s delightful tale, The Great Piratical Rumbustification, comes to life in a swashbuckling stage performance by Tim Bray Theatre Company.

