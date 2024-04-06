Aotearoa Band Valley Kids Provoke Discussion With New Single 'Which Side Are You On?'

Valley Kids brings experience from NZ heavy hitters such as Tomorrow People, Sons Of Zion, NLC, and Creative Nātives to craft full and energetic arrangements that move over solid Soul, RnB, Reggae and Rock grooves. The combination of each member's mana and skills builds a style that is both familiar and expertly layered.

Poneke Wellington based five piece band, Valley Kids is made up of Nai (Te Atihaunui-a-paparangi, Ngati Maniapoto) on vocals, Peter Riley (Ngaruahine, Ngati Manuhiakai) bass, Daniel Sugrue guitar/vocals, and Ihaka Tukapua (Muaūpoko, Ngati Kahungunu) - Keyboard/Vocals.

Valley Kids are passionate about using their art as a catalyst for change and as a starting point for meaningful discussion. “This song is a conversation” share the band, “we believe hard things need to be talked about, struggles need to be addressed with compassion and understanding. The fact of the matter is there is no “side” and “divide and conquer” is the oldest trick in the book. It is our hope this song is seen as an internal narrative about battling with the question of "which side are you on” in every facet of life.”

Speaking to the inspiration of the track, Valley Kids add “this sample in the chorus of ‘Whichside’ is taken from a Unionist song from Kentucky about the battle between miners and mine owners in 1931. The plight of the workers really inspired the ever-growing conversation about the pull back between certain groups, whether it be of class, race or creed. The song doesn't pose the question of “which side are you on” but more so about the situations you’re put in daily about feeling compelled to have to pick a side and battling with that internally.”

Unity is at the heart of the discussion for the band. “We all have struggles and regardless of status or background, working together and understanding is the way forward.”

‘Which Side Are You On?’ follows the release of hit singles, ‘Money’, Hot NZ Singles charting song ‘Otherside’, ‘Make Me Feel’ produced by DJ Mu a.k.a Fitchie of Fat Freddys fam and Te Reo adaptation of their first single ‘Moni’, all released in 2023.

‘Which Side Are You On?’ is out now via all online streaming platforms.

