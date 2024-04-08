Indie-Pop Songwriter Heidi Simpson Drops Burning New Single Vampire

Rising indie-pop star Heidi Simpson released Vampire on Friday - with a raucous & suitably themed dress up release party at “No 7”, on Pitt Street in Auckland. Vampire is a sweeping and sonic dream pop ballad that delves into the complexities of emotional entanglement.

Heidi’s Vampire releases on digital screens across NZ

Vampire opens serenely, with acoustic guitar and dreamy vocals, before building into a full band showpiece. Lyrically the song explores the internal conflict of being in a toxic relationship. "Vampire is about that person that exerts a magnetic pull on you, even though you know they are not good for you. It's about wanting to stay away, but not being able to" says Heidi. Vampire captivates the listener, and unveils Heidi Simpson as an exciting creative talent.

Heidi emerged as a new solo artist last year with her catchy debut single, What's on TV?, the first release after being in LAIIKA, a teenage girl pop duo who toured New Zealand, playing major festivals like Rhythm and Vines, and releasing an EP in 2021.

After the release of What’s on TV?, Heidi and her band performed a string of shows, including a mini tour with There's a Tuesday and an opening slot for cult indie artist Princess Chelsea. With a talented live band lineup that comprises the pick of Auckland’s new wave musicians, and an incredible set of original songs, Heidi is bringing a fresh and exciting presence to the indie pop scene.

Vampire is written by Heidi and produced with Tomi Banx (Paddy Echo, LA Women, Cellarr, and more). Heidi is currently collaborating with an array of impressive young producers, including Hugo Chan, Harry Charles, Josh Naley, and Lucian Rice, as she emerges as one-to-watch.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

