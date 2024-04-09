Book Launch For ‘extraordinarily Ordinary’ Edwin Fox

The release of a book about the Edwin Fox celebrates the ship and her role in connecting the world in the latter part of the 19th century.

The Edwin Fox: How an Ordinary Sailing Ship Connected the World in the Age of Globalization, 1850 - 1914 is co-written by Dr Boyd Cothran and Dr Adrian Shubert of York University in Toronto Canada after a fortuitous visit by Dr Shubert to Picton in March 2017. It was published by the University of North Carolina Press late last year and will be launched locally on 14 April at the Picton Library and Service Centre.

“Dr Shubert happened upon the Edwin Fox while on holiday in New Zealand. He was so taken with the ship’s story that he decided if a book had not already been written, he would write one,” Edwin Fox manager Karen McLeod said.

The book reveals how an ‘everyday’ merchant ship drew together a changing world and its people in an extraordinary age of rising empires, sweeping economic transformation and social change. The authors say the Edwin Fox, built in Calcutta in 1853, is ‘exceptional for being unexceptional’ and the ship has been a fantastic vehicle for telling the story of globalisation as it unfolded between 1850 and 1914.

“The authors were inspired to write a book on the globalisation era with the Edwin Fox as the central focus as she had such a varied career as a sailing ship and represents that era so well,” Karen said.

“It was a privilege to work with the authors Adrian and Boyd over the past few years to revisit the Edwin Fox story and add valuable new research including the discovery of who Edwin Fox was. I am hoping with the release of the book around the globe, it will take the amazing story of the ship to the world,” Karen said.

The public are invited to attend the book launch at the Picton Library and Service Centre, 2 Dublin St, Picton on Sunday 14 April 2024 from 2pm to 4pm. Copies of the book will be available to buy.

To register go to: www.eventfinda.co.nz/2024/the-edwin-fox-new-zealands-vessel-of-globalisation/picton

