Outstanding Young Singers & Musicians Across NZ Offered A Financial Boost Thanks To The Dame Malvina Major Foundation

Tuesday, 9 April 2024, 2:35 pm
Press Release: Dame Malvina Major Foundation

Outstanding young singers and musicians across New Zealand are being offered a financial boost thanks to the Dame Malvina Major Foundation.

The Foundation’s Art Excellence Awards support young New Zealanders of outstanding ability in the classical performing arts who are preparing for a professional career.

“Each year the excellent calibre of applicants impresses and inspires us. There is so much talent and potential in young people across New Zealand and we’re thrilled to be able to give these young people a foot up to take their talent even further,” says Dame Malvina.

Nine awards were granted in 2023, the first year the Awards were available nationally. Recipients included five sopranos, a pianist, a trombonist, a flautist and a classical guitarist.

The Foundation is now inviting applications from young classical performers (singers and instrumentalists) for its Arts Excellence Awards in the upper North Island, lower North Island and South Island, with up to $10,000 available for distribution among successful applicants in each region. Applications close on 31 May 2024.

Thanks to the Toi Foundation, the Taranaki Committee offers funding opportunities to Taranaki youth involved in the performing arts twice a year, with applications closing on 31 March and 30 September.

