Tough First Day For New Zealand At Billie Jean King Cup

The New Zealand team was unable to get the start they were hoping for on the opening day of Billie Jean King Cup in Changsha, China.

Playing against South Korea in this Asia/Oceania Group I tournament, New Zealand lost 3-0 at Moon Island Clay Park, suffering defeats in both singles matches and the dead rubber in the doubles.

It was a tight first match for New Zealand, with Valentina Ivanov losing 6-4 6-4 to Ku Yeon-woo and it coming down to an extra break of serve in each set by Ku.

In the next match Lulu Sun, making her debut for New Zealand, lost 6-4 6-0 against Jang Sujeong.

Then Erin Routliffe and Paige Hourigan paired up for the doubles and went down 6-3 1-6 10-7 to Kim Dabin and Park Sohyun.

On Wednesday New Zealand will play a Pacific Oceania team that was convincingly defeated by India on the opening day’s play, winning just six games across all three matches.

The Matt Hair captained New Zealand team will be looking for a similarly dominant display against Pacific Oceania, in case the final spots in the group are determined by count back.

