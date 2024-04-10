Celebrate The Role Of Museums At Taupō Museum

Taupō Museum is celebrating with family friendly activities. Credit Love Taupō

Movies, tours and an open day are just some of the activities that Taupō Museum has organised as part of the Museums & Galleries Matter campaign.

Taupō Museum will be celebrating the work of museums nationwide with fun, family-friendly events these school holidays.

“We want to highlight the important role that museums and galleries have played in our community for generations,” library and museum manager Luisa Haines explains.

“We are so lucky to have built up a collection of incredible local taonga in our museum; from the beautiful wharenui to our moa skeleton to our ancient waka. We are excited to throw open the doors to more of our community with this celebration.”

The activities will take place between Saturday 13 April and Wednesday 24 April and are suitable for all ages.

Curator Tours

Saturday 13 April and Wednesday 17 April starting at 9.30am

Join displays officer Piata Winitana-Murray for a free 30-minute guided tour of the museum. Learn more about the exhibits and the treasures of the Taupō Museum before it’s open to the general public.

Curator tours with displays officer Piata Winitana-Murray are just one of the free activities that Taupō Museum are offering

This tour is free for locals but spaces are limited. Book your spot by emailing taupomuseum@taupo.govt.nz.

Taupō Museum Open Day

Monday 15 April, 10am

Discover your local history at Taupō Museum’s Open Day. Check out the exhibits, take part in the scavenger hunt (for the big and little kids) and have fun with our dress up section. Enjoy a sausage sizzle for $2 with a bonus free milo to wash it down.

Te Ātea Tours

Wednesday 17 April and Wednesday 24 April, starting at 12.30pm

Learn about the artworks of Taupō’s new award-winning community space. Join Taupō Museum’s events & community engagement co-ordinator Jeffrey Addison on this free 30-minute introductory tour of Te Ātea. The tour will explain the meanings and symbolism of these significant carvings and their relevance to our mountains and waterways.

The tour is suitable for all age groups and free for locals but space is limited. Book your spot by emailing taupomuseum@taupo.govt.nz.

Movie Day

Monday 23 April, Great Lake Centre, Taupō

Enjoy two free screenings of the family-friendly Night at the Museum series. Refreshments will be available from the Great Lake Centre bar.

10.30am: Night at the Museum

2pm: Night at the Museum II

The movie screenings are free but space is limited. Book your spot online at www.taupo.govt.nz/museum.

Taupō Museum is open from 10am to 4.30pm daily and entry is free for Taupō District residents with proof of address. With changing exhibitions and activities, there is always something new to discover. Find out more at www.taupo.govt.nz/museum.

