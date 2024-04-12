Join Artist & Musician, Erika Grant, For The ‘The Ringing Tree’, Bringing The Community Together

The Te Whanganui-a-Tara based artist brings this unique listening soundwalk to the Cuba St precinct on Friday April 19th & Saturday April 20th. This magical, interactive performance parade, is the latest activation from Urban Dream Brokerage’s Program for 2024. Kindly supported by Wellington City Council, aiming to continue their work to enliven the city centre, giving artists space to embed themselves in the city & grow new audiences through public participation.

“The city is alive and is constantly singing to us. This project gives us an opportunity to listen and sing back to it, to engage in its spirit and to find new ways to appreciate this creative gem of a place that challenges and sustains us” - Erika Grant

The audience will be serenaded & led through the streets of Te Aro by two Golden Eared beings, while listening intently to their city around them. At each sound portal musicians will provide hidden treasures of aural delight, before gathering together to join in the parade. The ensemble will then tour their way throughout the Cuba St precinct, celebrating the unheard, emerging in the presence of The Ringing Tree.

This unique enchanted public parade follows the story of The Ringing Tree - two Golden Eared beings from the Paradise Gardens have found themselves stuck, here in this strange world of heartache, taxes and death. Fortunately, the ones-that-came-before left sound portals in hidden places that will help our Golden Eared beings find their way back.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Join us from the beginning of the tour at the Fig Tree in Swan Lane at 7pm each evening, behind Slowboat Records, to then wind our way along the journey to the final destination of The Ringing Tree, behind the Michael Fowler Carpark. Audience are welcome to join in along the way at their desire Route Details can be found HERE

Erika Grant is an artist primarily working in the areas of music and costume, but loves to dabble in all sorts of different mediums. Beginning with music when she was just a wee bairn playing in orchestras and classical ensembles, since she’s become a grown up she’s played in all sorts of bands, acts and groups, including but not limited to “Orchestra of Spheres”, “Cookie Brooklyn and The Crumbs”, “Fertility Festival” and Rosie Langabeer’s “Best Most Happiest Fun Sexy Cabaret of Good Fortune and Prosperity”. She’s made music for film, theater and marching bands, and is currently creating Gong Baths for the people of Wellington.

Erika is also an Astrologer and Music Teacher, and is fascinated with the ideas of shamanism, quantum physics and magic and myth.

Erika Grant - Urban Dream Brokerage |FACEBOOK EVENT PAGE | INSTAGRAM

© Scoop Media

