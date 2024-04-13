Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Anne Kennedy To Judge $1000 Poetry Prize

Saturday, 13 April 2024, 11:35 am
Press Release: International Writers' Workshop NZ Inc

Anne Kennedy is the 2024 judge of The Kathleen Grattan Prize for a Sequence of Poems with a first prize of $1000 for the winner.

Anne is a Tāmaki Makaurau poet, novelist and teacher. Awards include the Prime Minister's Award for Poetry, the NZ Post Book Award for Poetry and the Montana Book Award for Poetry. Recent books are The Sea Walks into a Wall, The Ice Shelf and, as editor, Remember Me: Poems to Learn by Heart from Aotearoa New Zealand. She is the current editor of AUP’s New Poets series.

The Prize, which has been made possible by a bequest from the late Jocelyn Grattan in memory of her mother Kathleen, has been run by International Writers Workshop NZ Inc (IWW) since 2009 for its members.

It is for a sequence of completely unpublished poems with a common link or theme.

The Kathleen Grattan Prize for a Sequence of Poems is free for IWW members to enter, and it is very easy for aspiring poets and writers to join IWW by the third Tuesday in June (19 June 2024) to be eligible to enter the competition.

Anne will host a preparatory one-hour Workshop on Zoom on the morning of Tuesday 7 May, 2024. This Workshop is also free for IWW members, but non-members are welcome to attend the Workshop for $10. Email iww-writers@outlook.com to register.

The rules for the Prize, past judges and winners, details of how to join IWW, meeting times and other activities of the Workshop, are available from the IWW website: www.iww.co.nz.

Entry opens on 1 September and closes on 1 October. The winner will be announced at the IWW prize giving on Tuesday 19 November.

