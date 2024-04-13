Solomon Islands shine bright in spectacular 14-0 win to kick off OFC U-16 Men's Championship 2024 Qualifying

In an exhilarating display of attacking prowess, the Solomon Islands opened the OFC U-16 Men’s Championship 2024 – Qualifying with an emphatic 14-0 win against Papua New Guinea.

Straight from the opening whistle the Solomon Islands applied pressure on Papua New Guinea’s (PNG) defence, and it had the most desired effect in the fifth minute. A deflected shot in the box, fell to the feet of Ashley Kwaimasia, who made no mistake with his finish, powering it past PNG goalkeeper Alexander Possiri.

Blink and you’d miss the action, as three minutes later Jimmy Loben poked the ball into the back of the net for the Solomon’s second, after having his initial header ricochet off a player back into his path.

Patty Kenimoi, who had been causing the Papua New Guinea defenders’ headaches on the wing found himself on the score sheet in the 15th minute. He latched on to a great through ball before sliding it past Possiri to make it 3-0.

The onslaught was non-stop as the Solomon Islands hit the post and scuffed a one-on-one chance, all before securing their fourth of the match. Kwaimasia found himself in acres of space at the top of the box, before producing a cross-like shot to chip the goalkeeper, for his second goal of the game.

The Solomon’s silky-smooth passing and interplay was on show for all to watch, as they danced their way into the box, before Kwaimasia laid it off to Carlwin Wane who rifled the ball into the back of the net, making it 5-0 at the break.

In the second-spell, Papua New Guinea captain Waterhouse Waiwai was guilty of giving away a needless foul in the box. Solomon’s skipper Kennedy Sihu calmy slotted his penalty to make it 6 after 48 minutes.

Pinned inside their half, PNG started utilising the offside trap, but Solomon’s winger managed to beat it. Greeting a through ball before beating his defender to run nearly 30 metres to score his second of the match. In a matter minutes, three in fact, it went from 6-0 to 9-0, Captain Sihiu’s long range effort bounced off the crossbar into the goal, then Kwaimasia completed his hat-trick.

Fatigue set in for Papua New Guinea defenders as they were run off their feet by the fast-paced Solomon’s attackers, that led to a mix up in defence, and welcomed Junior Sese to tap home the team’s 10th goal in the 64th minute.

Scoring may have dried up, but the Solomon Island remained relentless right to the final whistle, producing wave after wave, chance after chance. Eventually the goals came in droves, Kenton Feni grabbed number 11, then minutes later the talented Kenimoi had his third and fourth goals of the game. Feni, then finished things off in spectacular fashion, curling his shot into the left-hand corner making it number 14 on a superb opening day for the Solomon Islands.

Papua New Guinea: 0

Solomon Islands: 14 (Ashley KWAIMASIA 5’, 31’, 57, Jimmy LOBEN 13’, Patty KENIMOI 15’, 54, 90+5, Carlwin WANE 42’, Kennedy SIHIU 48, 55, Junior SESE 64, 90+2, Kenton FENI 86, 90+9)

HT: 0-5

