Supercars Motor Into The District

International racing speeds into the district this Friday, Saturday and Sunday with Taupō International Motorsport Park hosting the ITM Taupō Super400 round of the Repco Supercars Championship.

Tens of thousands of visitors will join locals to enjoy racing, community events, concerts and activities for the whole family.

Taupō District Mayor David Trewavas says he welcomes all teams, visitors, and supporters to the district.

Taupō Mayor David Trewavas at Taupō International Motorsport Park.

“This event is expected to attract more than 100,000 visitors with around a $6 million boost in economic benefit to the district. We would like to extend our thanks to Ngāti Tūwharetoa, in particular ngā hapū o te Hikuwai as tangata whenua, for their support of this event,” he says.

On Thursday 18 April, all 24 Supercars will be at Te Ātea, Tapuaeharuru Reserve on Taupō's lakefront, giving fans the chance to meet drivers as community events get into full swing.

Kaylee Bell and Six60 perform concerts over the weekend, and Northcroft Reserve has Dinner at the Lake offering up gourmet food and local musicians. The Royal New Zealand Air Force’s aerobatic display team the Black Falcons will perform a fly-over on Saturday with a New Zealand Warbirds Association demonstration on Sunday.

If you haven’t already got tickets, a fan zone on the eastern side of Tapuaeharuru Reserve will screen the key races over the weekend. Taupō’s community ambassadors will also be out and about to help with directions, information, event details, and expert advice about what’s on for locals and visitors.

Long-time resident and community ambassador Karen Cole has been promoting the district for years and says it’s going to be “really great”.

Taupō Community Ambassadors.

“I’m excited about showcasing our patch of paradise and town will be chock full of people. It’s great to see where everyone is from and talk to visitors. Please stop by and come say hello!”

With racing sold out on Saturday and Sunday, and accommodation almost booked out, Mr Trewavas says he is excited to see our hotels, motels, shops, cafés and bars full to the brim.

“It’s thrilling that people from all over the country and abroad will experience our unique culture and sights, and I know they’ll receive a very warm welcome. We’ll have the red carpet waiting.”

The ITM Taupō Super400 is on from 19 to 21 April.

