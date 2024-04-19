Events Deliver Almost $16 Million Boost To Auckland’s Economy

New data reveals that Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland’s economy received a boost of $15.7 million dollars from December 2023 to March 2024, thanks to significant cultural, sporting and business events in the region. The hospitality and accommodation sectors have benefited substantially from these events, with increases in visitor nights and tourism spend from outside the region.

Significantly, for every dollar Tātaki Auckland Unlimited (TAU) invested in a major cultural or sporting event on behalf of Auckland Council, Auckland received almost $10 dollars in return. These results support the new TAU major events strategy, which uses a series of annual anchor events such as the ASB Classic and Synthony in the Domain to create a core portfolio of major events for Auckland.

From December through January the Ocean Globe Race Stopover brought 13 yachts and their crews to Auckland, celebrating the 50th anniversary of the first Whitbread Round the World Race. While moored in Auckland, the boats brought in 17,200 attendees and an economic benefit of almost $1.2 million.

The return of January’s popular ASB Classic brought more than just a buzz to Auckland this summer, creating 16,600 visitor nights to the region and injecting $3.4 million into the economy.

SYNTHONY in the Domain on Saturday 10 February attracted over 35,000 event attendees, 26% of whom travelled from outside of Auckland for the concert, resulting in an economic benefit to the region of $3.4 million.

The biggest impact was created by international superstar P!nk’s headlining shows at Eden Park from 8 – 9 March, with a GDP increase of $4.26 million to the region from over 88,000 attendees across the two nights. Notably, the concert drew in 38% of attendees from outside of the Auckland region – resulting in over 45,000 visitor nights for the accommodation sector.

Between December and March Auckland Convention Bureau, a division of Tātaki Auckland Unlimited, helped to secure 14 business events for Tāmaki Makaurau attracting 2,715 visitors to the region and bringing in an estimated $3.64 million to the economy.

Nick Hill, Tātaki Auckland Unlimited Chief Executive, says the impact of cultural, sporting and business events go beyond economics. "These events not only boost our local economy by attracting thousands of visitors, they also enrich the social lives of Aucklanders and showcase our region's vibrant culture to visitors.

“Supporting a strong programme of events causes a ripple effect of benefits for Auckland, from increased business for local operators, to a strengthened sense of community pride and togetherness."

Steve Armitage, Hospitality New Zealand Chief Executive, says major cultural, sporting and business events are fundamental to the hospitality industry.

“Events not only bring a much-needed surge of revenue to the hospitality sector, and the economy in general, but they provide a boost of vibrancy to our centres and venues, ultimately providing our manuhiri (visitors) with a warm welcome,” says Armitage.

“Restaurant and accommodation bookings increase when events are on and visitors are in town, and recent events such as the P!nk concerts were no exception. We saw an influx of visitors booking out hotels and flooding into cafes, bars and restaurants and this is what ultimately helps many businesses get through the quieter periods.”

In the coming months, an exciting lineup of events is poised to deliver more entertainment and economic benefits for Auckland, including:

NZ International Comedy Festival from 3 – 25 May

Auckland Writers Festival from 14 – 19 May

13th World Choir Games from 10 – 20 July

All Blacks v England at Eden Park on Saturday 13 July

All Blacks v Argentina at Eden Park on Saturday 17 August

