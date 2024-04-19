Local Comedians Make Splash On The International Stage Ahead Of Nz Comedy Fest

Ahead of the NZ International Comedy Festival with Best Foods Mayo kicking off in just two weeks, from 3 – 26 May in Auckland and Wellington, the New Zealand comedians are making a big splash across the pond at the Melbourne International Comedy Festival.

Photo courtesy of Melbourne International Comedy Festival

At this year’s Melbourne Comedy Fest, both Rose Matafeo and Ray O’Leary are up for Most Outstanding Show, with Samuel Gabreselassie - who started his comedy career in Wellington and now Melbourne-based - is up for Best Newcomer. These well deserved nominations follow on from previous festivals where Urzila Carlson won the 2023 and 2022 People’s Choice Award and Henry Yan won 2023 RAW Comedy Award, along with Guy Williams and Ray O’Leary both nominated for awards in 2023.

A true showcase of the excellence of talent within the Aotearoa comedy scene, a slew of our Kiwi comedians who are in this year’s NZ Comedy Fest have been the talk of the town in Melbourne this year, proving Kiwis are funny, even to Australians. Catch these comedians and more after they return from Melbourne at the NZ Comedy Fest: Ray O’Leary, Samuel Gabreselassie, Chris Parker, Melanie Bracewell, Abby Howells, Henry Yan, Alice Snedden, David Correos, Eli Matthewson, Gabby Anderson, Guy Montgomery, Ginge & Minge, Hoane Hotene, Jo Prendergast, Jess Karamjeet, Guy Williams, Johanna Cosgrove, Lana Walters, Liv McKenzie, Becky Umbers, Joana Joy, Danny Sewell, Fin McLaughlan, Rhys Mathewson, and Tom Sainsbury.

On Wednesday night the Kiwi comedians received a standing ovation at Comedians Audition for Musicals show at the Melbourne Comedy Festival Club. Check out the epic clip of Laura Daniel and Joseph Moore here, with some exceptional cameos from some familiar local faces.

“The success of New Zealand comedians at the Melbourne International Comedy Festival is a testament not only to their talent, hard work and unique voices, but also to how they all collaborate and play together to create something magic! There has been so much buzz at Melbourne Comedy Fest about the Kiwi’s. We’re proud to see these comedians continuing to cement Aotearoa’s comedy legacy on the international stage.” says New Zealand Comedy Trust Chief Executive, Lauren Whitney.

The 2024 NZ International Comedy Festival with Best Foods Mayo runs from 3 – 26 May, with the full programme live at: www.comedyfestival.co.nz

