Supercars Thanks Fans For Incredible Turnout To Inaugural ITM Taupō Super400

Supercars is thrilled to announce that the inaugural ITM Taupō Super400 has drawn a crowd of 67,411 passionate spectators on its return to racing and history making event in New Zealand.

Fans packed the 35th circuit to stage a Supercars Championship event over three days, including Saturday’s wet’n’wild inaugural day of Supercars racing at Taupō International Motorsport Park, where in poetic style it was kiwi Andre Heimgartner who emerged with a famous race victory before fellow kiwi Matt Payne claimed pole for Sunday’s race.

New Zealand’s Economic Development Minister Melissa Lee announced the official crowd figure and said: “It is buzzing here. It is an absolute pleasure to host you. And all of the drivers and all of the supporters. I can't believe so many people have travelled to Taupō to be here.

“As a government, it is absolutely fantastic to bring the Repco Supercars Championship to Taupō, which is an amazing place.

“I think the whole town, the whole city has just gone live here. When the 24 cars actually rolled into town, I think everyone just went absolutely berserk and they thought they owned it.

“I think it's really cool that we are able to bring it to not only big cities, but a smaller city like Taupō . “Enjoy it. Come back again. We support it. And good luck to the Kiwi drivers.”

Supercars CEO Shane Howard said: “This has been an incredible weekend for Supercars.

“The overwhelming response to the event and the warm reception from the Taupo community, that began with thousands of fans lining the streets to welcome all 24 Supercars to Taupō with the first ever full field Track to Town will be etched into Supercars history.

“The whole event has been a success because of the incredible support of our fans here in New Zealand, and those who made the journey to Taupō for this weekend’s momentous event.

"We are immensely grateful to the Taupō community, Taupō Council, the New Zealand Government, our fans, volunteers, sponsors and broadcasters for their incredible welcome and support.”

“Supercars extends its heartfelt gratitude to the fans, partners, teams, drivers, and everyone involved in making the ITM Taupo Super400 an unforgettable success.”

The crowd figure was announced prior to the final race of the 2024 ITM Taupō Super400 - the first in a three-year deal for Supercars to race at Taupō International Motorsport Park.

