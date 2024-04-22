Auckland Live Celebrates NZ Music Month With Lunchtime Gigs, Kid-friendly Moves, And Screen-time Jams!

Get ready to groove because May is fast approaching, and so is Auckland Live’s much-awaited Te Marama Puoro O Aotearoa New Zealand Music Month programme, in collaboration with the vibrant music community of Aotearoa. This month-long celebration promises a mixtape of cool experiences throughout May, from soulful tunes to a whānau-friendly neon rave and digital experiences to immerse you in New Zealand’s music scene.

Here's a taste of what you can expect:

Auckland Live at Lunch, Friday 10, 17, 24 May, 12.15 pm | FREE

Kick off your weekend early with Auckland Live at Lunch! On select Fridays throughout May, The Civic Foyer will transform into a musical hangout where people can enjoy FREE lunchtime gigs featuring local legends Julien Dyne (Live), The Leonard Charles Group, and Romi Wrights & The Commotions. Bring your own lunch or indulge in tasty treats from Stark’s while soaking up the sounds in one of Auckland’s most iconic venues. With a relaxed atmosphere, beanbags aplenty, and the sweet sounds of local legends filling the air it's the perfect recipe for kicking off the weekend early.

Tiny Rave Saturday 11 May, 10.00 am | FREE – bookings required via Moshtix

Ignite your little one's love for music at Tiny Rave, the ultimate dance party for kids! Picture this: a neon wonderland filled with vibrant colours, infectious beats, and endless fun. Hosted by the one and only DJ Grantis spinning the hottest Kiwi whānau-friendly tracks, Tiny Rave promises an unforgettable experience for children aged 8-and-under, alongside their grown-ups. Neon face painting? Check. Glow sticks galore? Check. But that's not all – parents can also fuel up with a cup of coffee from the caffeine corner, ensuring they're just as energized as their pint-sized party animals. This is a FREE ticketed event, but there will be a number of walk-up tickets available on the day to ensure everyone gets a chance to enjoy this super-fun whānau rave.

FromThePit, Saturday 2 – Friday 31 May | FREE

Step inside New Zealand’s music scene with FromThePit, the longest-running music photography exhibition in the country. Featuring the works of over sixty talented photographers with over 100 photographs, this exhibition showcases a curated set of images of local artists and venues that define our homegrown music culture. Catch the exhibition on the Auckland Live Digital Stage in Aotea Square during select times throughout the month.

Ka Mua Ka Muri, Saturday 2 – Friday 31 May | FREE

The Auckland Live Digital Stage will also host the captivating web series Ka Mua Ka Muri which references the whakataukī/māori proverb that loosely means ‘to walk backwards into the future’. Filmed in the second-floor basement of the Auckland Central City Library, this series showcases 13 performances and interviews with Auckland musicians and songwriters working in the fringes of the Tāmaki Makaurau music community spanning various genres from folk to RnB.

Auckland Live at Lunch, The Civic Foyer

Friday 10 May, 12.15pm – 1pm | Julien Dyne (Live)

Friday 17 May, 12.15pm – 1pm | The Leonard Charles Group

Friday 24 May, 12.15pm – 1pm | Romi Wrights & The Commotions

FREE, all ages. Approx 45minutes, DJ Hudge will be playing 30min before and 30min after the performance.

Tiny Rave, Concert Chamber, Auckland Town Hall

Saturday 11 May, 10am – 12pm

FREE – Bookings required via Moshtix. Recommended for those 8 & under. Approx 2 hours

FromThePit, Auckland Live Digital Stage, Aotea Square

Thu 2 – Sat 4 May, 10am & 1.30pm

Thu 9 – Sat 11 May, 10am & 1.30pm

Thu 23 – Sat 25 May, 10am & 1.30pm

Thu 30 – Fri 31 May, 10am & 1.30pm

FREE - all ages, 10-minute run time

Ka Mua Ka Muri, Auckland Live Digital Stage, Aotea Square

Thu 2 – Sat 4 May, 10.15 am – 1.30pm

Thu 9 – Sat 11 May, 10.15 am – 1.30pm

Thu 23 – Sat 25 May, 10.15 am – 1.30pm

Thu 30 – Fri 31 May, 10.15 am – 1.30pm

FREE - all ages, Approx three-hour run time

