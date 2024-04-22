FromThePit 2024 New Zealand Music Photography Exhibition Returns To Celebrate Local Talent

FromThePit, the highly anticipated annual showcase of New Zealand music photography, is set to return in 2024 for its sixth consecutive year. The exhibition, which highlights the vibrant essence of New Zealand's music scene, will feature captivating images captured by top-notch music photographers from across Aotearoa.

FromThePit serves as a curated collection of live music photography, focusing exclusively on New Zealand musicians performing in local venues. This year, over 66 photographers will contribute their recent work to the exhibition, providing a comprehensive view of the country's diverse musical landscape.

The 2024 edition of FromThePit boasts an impressive audio-visual slideshow exhibition of over 110 carefully selected images, showcasing both established photographers and emerging talents. Supported by a soundtrack of New Zealand musicians, the goal is to celebrate the richness and diversity of talent both on and off the stage, offering a captivating glimpse into the heart of New Zealand's music culture.

In addition to its showcase of captivating imagery, FromThePit also incorporates an educational component. Throughout the year, workshops are offered to aspiring live music photographers, providing valuable insights and guidance in this dynamic field.

As the music industry and its stakeholders continue to navigate challenges, FromThePit stands as a testament to the enduring power of live music events. The exhibition serves as a vital document of New Zealand's vibrant music scene, offering a platform to both honour its past and celebrate its future.

FromThePit 2024 will be accessible online and at various locations across the country during Te Marama Puoro o Aotearoa | NZ Music Month (May 2024). For more information about this year's exhibition and related events, as well as to explore archives from previous years, please visit FromThePit.co.nz

FromThePit is made possible through partnerships with Sony, Audioculture | Iwi Waiata, Auckland Council | Te Kaunihera o Tāmaki Makaurau, Auckland UNESCO City of Music | Tāmaki Makaurau UNESCO Pā Puoro, NZ Music Month | Te Marama Puoro o Aotearoa, Independent Music NZ (IMNZ), New Zealand Music Commission | Te Reo Reka o Aotearoa, and Agentx.

Designed and curated by New Zealand live music photographers Dave Simpson, Chontalle Musson, Stella Gardiner, and Maeve O’Connell, FromThePit 2024 promises to be an immersive and unforgettable celebration of New Zealand's music photography.

