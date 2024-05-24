Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Nelson’s Ardbeg Embassy Bar Preparing ‘Spectacular’ Ardbeg Day

Friday, 24 May 2024, 11:36 am
Press Release: Ardbeg

A Nelson cocktail bar is preparing an unforgettable evening of ‘immersive theatre’ to mark a worldwide celebration of Ardbeg whisky.

Kismet Cocktail & Whisky Bar is to host ‘Dark Circus’, a carnival themed event held on Saturday 1 June, otherwise known as Ardbeg Day.

Ardbeg Day is an annual event led by the Ardbeg Distillery on the island of Islay, off the west coast of Scotland. The day is celebrated worldwide by a network of Ardbeg Embassy Bars. Kismet Cocktail & Whisky Bar is the only on-premise venue in New Zealand to hold the title.

Headlining the celebrations is an exclusive whisky release from Ardbeg; Spectacular, sitting at 46% ABV, and featuring a marriage of port wine cask and bourbon barrel aged whisky.

The newly released whisky will star in a fittingly-spectacular cocktail menu, prepared by the Kismet team exclusively for the event, with highlights including;

  • Peanut Butter & Jelly Old Fashioned; peanut butter washed Ardbeg Spectacular, Demerara, Angostura bitters, walnut bitters and jelly foam
  • Strongman's Smoko; Ardbeg Spectacular, coffee liqueur, sweet vermouth and cocoa bitters
  • Rubber Ducky Smokey Negroni; duck fat washed Ardbeg Spectacular, Campari, dry vermouth and blue curacao

These three drinks form part of a wider, event-exclusive cocktail menu, with further concoctions featuring Glenmorangie whisky, Volcan tequila and Belvedere vodka.

Other highlights of the event include circus performers, carnival-themed food, Scottish dancers and live music from the Sweet Mix Kids, electric violinist Pascal Roggen and guest DJs. 

Entry is free to all in costume, with door sales available on the night for all others.

