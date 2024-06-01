Te Wānanga o Raukawa Pulse Defeat Ascot Park Hotel Steel 57-37 In Invercargill

A clinical Te Wānanga o Raukawa Pulse put their injury disruptions behind them to produce an eye-catching 57-37 win over the Ascot Park Hotel Southern Steel to herald the start of Heritage Round in Invercargill on Saturday.

Stung by their loss last week, the Pulse, across their 10-team roster, delivered a memorable reply to completely outclass the home side. Bursting out to a 6-0 lead set the tone, the Pulse keeping their foot to the pedal across all facets to earn 20 more shots at goal through the 60 minutes.

In just her third game at the elite level, and recently contracted fulltime to the Pulse for the rest of the season, Martina Salmon spearheaded a forceful shooting end, converting 48 from 54 attempts but on the day, was surrounded by a special cast of unstoppable team-mates.

Covering injury setbacks in their respective teams, Serina Daunakamakama, wing attack for the Steel, and Salmon heralded their rising status when named in the starting line-ups, both having been signed to fulltime contracts.

With experienced campaigner and temporary replacement player Claire Kersten back in the mix, and adding stability to the midcourt, the Pulse made their intentions clear from the first whistle.

In a show of precise long-range accuracy through court, clinical finishing and stifling defence, the visitors delivered an almost flawless opening quarter.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Captain Kelly Jackson was at the heart of a strong defensive effort while at the other end, Salmon was a picture of poise in owning her space under the hoop. In the middle Kersten and Whitney Souness dictated the relentless onslaught from the Pulse, leaving the Steel firmly on the back foot.

In the highest-ever opening quarter in the ANZ Premiership, the Pulse quickly silenced the large home crowd when taking a 20-6 lead into the first break.

The Steel provided more resistance on the resumption eventually winning the second stanza 12-10 with Abby Lawson looming large on defence while shooters Grace Namana and Georgia Heffernan got more opportunities under the hoop.

Pulse coach Anna Andrews-Tasola continued to mix her playing options, which included temporary replacement shooter Crystal Maro, midcourter Parris Petera and defender Kelea Iongi, all getting time on court.

Making a better fist of proceedings, the Steel still had a mountain to climb when trailing 30-18 at the main break.

The return of Fa’amu Ioane to wing defence after playing centre last week, rounded out a dominant midcourt for the Pulse who continued to hold all the cards through the third stanza.

Both ends of the court for the visitors were outstanding with Salmon having a day to remember under the hoop while receiving a seamless and accurate service from Kersten, Souness and hard-working goal attack Kiana Pelasio from go to whoa.

At the defence end, Jackson, who picked up six gains, three rebounds and 10 deflections through the first three-quarters, in tandem with the lively Parris Mason, was a constant menacing presence for the Steel shooters.

The home side had few answers to the Pulse’s relentless march which showed no signs of abating during the run home, the visitors putting the seal on a comprehensive return to the winner’s circle in the most challenging of venues.

Official Result and Stats:

Ascot Park Hotel Southern Steel:

37

Te Wānanga o Raukawa Pulse:

57

Shooting Stats - Steel:

Grace Namana 16/20 (80%)

Georgia Heffernan 19/25 (76%)

Ella Southby 2/2 (100%)

Shooting Stats - Pulse:

Martina Salmon 48/54 (89%)

Kiana Pelasio 7/9 (78%)

Crystal Maro 2/4 (50%)

ANZ Fans' Player of the Match:

Martina Salmon (Pulse)

© Scoop Media

