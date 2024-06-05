Visa Wellington On A Plate Launches 2024 Festival Programme

ex Noma Chef Rosio Sanchez; Hāngi Master Rewi Spraggon & Simon Peacock, Head Chef at Government House; Food by Fire at Stonehenge Aotearoa /Supplied

Tacos from an internationally renowned chef, a hāngi at Government House, and a host of playful culinary crossovers are just a taste of what’s on the table for food lovers when Visa Wellington On a Plate returns to take over the capital this August.

This year’s edition of the festival runs from 1-31 August and features around 100 events and 200 Burger Wellington burgers.

The festival will swing into action on the opening day with three incredible pop-up events taking place in the same block just off Cuba St in central Wellington.

Ex-Noma chef Rosio Sanchez (Denmark/Mexico/USA) will be serving up her world-famous tacos at Loretta as part of the Chef Collaboration Series presented by Singapore Airlines. There are no bookings for this event giving everyone the opportunity to taste what this global superstar of food is cooking up.

Around the corner, Garage Project will be hosting Matsuri Madness, a Japanese-inspired party featuring hambāgu, yakitori and other matsuri (festival) food to celebrate the launch of their Burger Wellington brew Red Dog. Those keen for dessert will be able to head to Swan Lane where Kāpiti Ice Cream and Good Fortune’s Affogato Caravan will be parked up and offering mouth-watering affogatos, complete with an edible cookie cup.

Visa Wellington On a Plate Head of Programming, Beth Brash, says the opening events will be a must-visit for food lovers from around the country and will set the tone for the festival.

“Rosio’s reputation as the ‘Taco Queen of Copenhagen’ is well known in the food world and many viewers may have seen her appearances on shows such as Ugly Delicious and Somebody Feed Phil, so we’re really excited to give Kiwis the opportunity to try her food - and they’ll only need to head over to Cuba Street to do so.”

“We’ve also got genuine once-in-a-lifetime opportunities on the cards for this year with Hāngi Master Rewi Spraggon laying down a hāngi at Government House for Hākari Fusion - a free event hosted by Governor-General Rt Hon Dame Cindy Kiro. There’s also the chance to enjoy a mid-winter feast, cooked by fire under the stars at Stonehenge Aotearoa.”

The theme for Visa Wellington On a Plate in 2024 is “Play With Your Food”, and festival goers will have plenty of opportunities to do just that with the city’s culinary creativity on show once more.

Beth says the festival’s always been about more than just food and there’ll be something to unlock the playful side in everyone this year.

“Wellington’s venues have picked up this year’s theme and run with it, giving people the opportunity to have fun while enjoying some of the best food the region has to offer.

“The Food Fight Night at Foxglove will see five courses of gourmet American classics served ring side at a pro wrestling event, Little Beer Quarter will transform into The Golden Gnome Tavern for the month and host a Dungeons and Dragons themed event, while Graze Wine Bar’s Food With Your Play offers a seven-course feast inspired by the works of the bard William Shakespeare.”

Visa are back to support the festival for a 15th year and Anthony Watson, Visa’s Country Manager for New Zealand and South Pacific, says they’re proud to help showcase the innovation and creativity in the Wellington culinary scene.

“Visa Wellington On a Plate is now an iconic event on the calendar for foodies across the country, as well as our international visitors,” says Anthony.

“Each year the region’s hospitality industry comes together to produce an exciting and varied programme, and 2024 is set to be no different.”

Tickets are available for Visa cardholders from 17 June, with General Release tickets on sale from 21 June 2024.

Visit www.visawoap.com for more information.

