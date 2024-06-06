New Caledonia Withdraw From OFC Men's Nations Cup 2024

New Caledonia have withdrawn from this month’s OFC Men’s Nations Cup 2024 in Vanuatu and Fiji.

The Pacific Games champions were due to play their Group A matches against New Zealand, Vanuatu and Solomon Islands in Port Vila, Vanuatu.

The Fédération Caledonienne de Football (FCF) has made the decision to withdraw the national team from the tournament due to the current crisis in New Caledonia.

Group A will now feature Solomon Islands, New Zealand and co-hosts Vanuatu.

Group B in Suva contains Papua New Guinea, Tahiti, Samoa and co-hosts Fiji.

The top two teams from each group advance to the semi-finals in Port Vila.

See below for the updated match schedule.

