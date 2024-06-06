Metlink To Boost Bus, Train Capacity For Hurricanes’ Quarterfinal Match

Larger buses and extra train services will be running on the Metlink network to get Hurricanes and Melbourne Rebels’ fans to and from their quarterfinal match at Sky Stadium, this Saturday 8 June.

To support fans, Metlink is running the largest available buses on several key Wellington city routes after the game, while extra, post-match train services are being added to the Hutt Valley, Johnsonville and Kāpiti lines.

The additional train services will depart once the game, including possible extra time for golden point, is over.

Alongside the boosted capacity, the Saturday timetable for buses, trains and ferries will also be operating, and Metlink is reminding travellers that this means half price, off-peak fares will apply all day if paying by Snapper card.

Estimated attendance figures from the Hurricanes are around 16,000, although this could rise given the 4.35pm kick off time, reinforcing Metlink advice for stadium events around travelling early to make kick off.

Kāpiti line passengers are urged to check the adjusted timetable on the Metlink website, which is in place due to coastal erosion north of Porirua.

Metlink recognises that the table-topping Hurricanes could host the semifinal and final at Sky Stadium on 15 and 22 June and assures fans that trains will be running on all lines if the Hurricanes progress.

