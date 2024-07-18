Overmono Release Long Awaited 'Gem Lingo' Ft. Ruthven

Overmono - Tom and Ed Russell - return today to release 'Gem Lingo (ovr now)' featuring the Paul Institute-founding artist Ruthven. The single premiered as BBC Radio 1's Hottest Record with Jack Saunders and has been released worldwide via XL Recordings today.

'Gem Lingo (ovr now) feat. Ruthven' needs little introduction. Since the first play during Overmono’s @TheLotRadio set with Fred Again… and Lil Yachty to celebrate the release of the collaborative single 'stayinit', 'Gem Lingo' captivated fans. The soulful vocal hook, from South-London singer-songwriter Ruthven, echoes across Overmono’s deft productions to create a single that’s soars day or night.

'Gem Lingo (ovr now) feat. Ruthven' follows the release of Overmono’s highly sought-after version of The Streets 'Turn The Page'. Since then, the duo have had an active Summer. Last month, they worked with in-demand designer Matthew Williams to curate the 1017 ALYX 9SM launch for Paris Fashion Week, marking their second collaboration since the 2023 Givenchy Fall/Winter show.

One year after their critically acclaimed debut album Good Lies, Overmono continues to defy expectations and re-shape the landscape of electronic music, solidifying their status as "the UK’s next massive dance duo".

