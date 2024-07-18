Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Overmono Release Long Awaited 'Gem Lingo' Ft. Ruthven

Thursday, 18 July 2024, 1:22 pm
Press Release: The Label

Overmono - Tom and Ed Russell - return today to release 'Gem Lingo (ovr now)' featuring the Paul Institute-founding artist Ruthven. The single premiered as BBC Radio 1's Hottest Record with Jack Saunders and has been released worldwide via XL Recordings today.

(Photo/Supplied)

'Gem Lingo (ovr now) feat. Ruthven' needs little introduction. Since the first play during Overmono’s @TheLotRadio set with Fred Again… and Lil Yachty to celebrate the release of the collaborative single 'stayinit', 'Gem Lingo' captivated fans. The soulful vocal hook, from South-London singer-songwriter Ruthven, echoes across Overmono’s deft productions to create a single that’s soars day or night.

'Gem Lingo (ovr now) feat. Ruthven' follows the release of Overmono’s highly sought-after version of The Streets 'Turn The Page'. Since then, the duo have had an active Summer. Last month, they worked with in-demand designer Matthew Williams to curate the 1017 ALYX 9SM launch for Paris Fashion Week, marking their second collaboration since the 2023 Givenchy Fall/Winter show.

One year after their critically acclaimed debut album Good Lies, Overmono continues to defy expectations and re-shape the landscape of electronic music, solidifying their status as "the UK’s next massive dance duo".

© Scoop Media

