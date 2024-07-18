Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Nala Sinephro Announces New Album 'Endlessness'

Thursday, 18 July 2024, 2:17 pm
Press Release: Border Music New Zealand

Endlessness is a deep dive into the cycle of existence. The 45-minute album delicately spans 10 tracks with a continuous arpeggio playing throughout, creating an expansive, mesmerising celebration of life cycles and rebirth. Following Sinephro’s critically acclaimed 2021 debut album Space 1.8, Endlessness further elevates her as a transcendent and multi-dimensional composer, beautifully morphing jazz, orchestral, and electronic music.

(Photo Credit/Tofjan)

The album was composed, produced, arranged, and engineered by Sinephro. Performing on the album are Sheila Maurice-Grey, Morgan Simpson, James Mollison, Lyle Barton, Nubya Garcia, Natcyet Wakili, and Dwayne Kilvington, joined by Orchestrate’s 21 string players.

The album will be available on black 2LP vinyl with d-side etching as well as CD.

First music from the album will be coming soon.

