Netball NZ Announce NZU21 Squad

Six new players feature in the New Zealand U21 Squad as coach Julie Seymour eyes next year’s Netball World Youth Cup in Gibraltar.

Netball New Zealand Emerging Talent Selectors, along with national U21 coach Seymour and assistant coach Te Aroha Keenan, confirmed a 23-strong squad which will continue to work towards the 10-day world event to be held in September 2025.

The squad will come together for a camp in Auckland from 7-10 August where a team of 14 will be selected to compete at the ‘Rising Stars: Fiji U21 tour’ – a competition including two teams from Australia, two from Fiji and one each from Singapore and New Zealand to help build towards the Netball World Youth Cup (NWYC).

Seymour said it was an exciting squad with a great mix of players who had consistently performed at varying levels including the ANZ Premiership, Synergy Hair Netball League, National Development Camps and Netball NZ U18 Champs, as well as six newcomers who had also put their hands up for selection.

“The Emerging Talent Selection Panel along with myself and Te Aroha Keenan have been impressed with the dedication and performances of these age-group players and also a number of new players who did enough this season to earn selection,” she said.

“We’ve got some great camps coming up and also an opportunity to get some quality match experience against teams from Australia, Fiji and Singapore as part of our preparation for next year’s Netball World Youth Cup.

“Being back on the international stage for the U21 age-group is a big step and an important pathway for any players aspiring to take their game to the next level.”

The squad includes Pulse shooter Amelia Walmsley but her first priority remains with the Silver Ferns. Walmsley made her Ferns debut against England last year and has five Test Caps.

Seymour and Silver Ferns head coach Noeline Taurua have been in touch and will continue to work closely to monitor Walmsley's load and involvement in both programmes.

The New Zealand U21 team will be aiming for a third straight Youth crown after winning in Scotland (2013) and Botswana (2017). The WYNC was not staged in 2021 due to the global COVID pandemic. A total of 20 teams will compete in Gibraltar.

Stars defender Lili Tokaduadua was not considered for selection due to not meeting the World Netball eligibility criteria.

New Zealand U21 Squad:

Laura Balmer (South)

Emilie Nicholson (South)

Ella Southby (South)

Taiana Day (Mainland)

Sienna Stowers-Smith (Mainland)

Caitlin Lafaele (Central)

Sarah Guiney (Central)

Rachel Price (Central)

Madison Thomas (Central)

Phoenix Schwalger (Central)

Amelia Walmsley (Central)

Kaiya Kepa (WBOP)

Kate Taylor (WBOP)

Serina Daunakamakama (Northern)

Summer Temu (Northern)

Charlotte Manley (Northern)

Khanye-Lii Munro-Nonoa (Northern)

Priscilla Rasmussen (Northern)

Maria Tatupu (Northern)

Lillian Henare-Vaihu (Northern)

Ava Sila (Northern)

Charlie Lindsay (Northern)

Shayla Nepia (Northern)

